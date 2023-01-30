Lorenzo Bertelli is preparing to take part in the Swedish Rally, the second round of the 2023 WRC which will be held from 9 to 12 February on the snow in the north of the Scandinavian country.

The Italian gentleman driver will return to racing in the WRC after taking part in the Rally of New Zealand last season, also finishing in the points thanks to a seventh place finish.

The novelty is that he will be racing for the first time in his career at the wheel of a Toyota and not a Ford, as has happened to him in recent years. Lorenzo will race with the private GR Yaris Rally1 which will manage the Fuckmatié World Rally Team.

Over the last few days, the driver from Arezzo carried out his first test at the wheel of the Japanese car. It was the car with which Toyota Racing carries out the tests: in fact the GR Yaris was dressed in the official livery (cover photo of the piece, ed).

A first contact, that of Bertelli with the Yaris, which amazed the Italian for the characteristics of the world champion car Drivers with Kalle Rovanpera and Constructors.

“I was very excited about the idea of ​​experiencing sensations on another type of car, with a different philosophy. For me it is a great opportunity and I wanted to take it.”

“I expected a fast car, because it’s the one that won the titles in 2022. I also expected it not to be as easy as the Ford, which is very easy to drive.”

“Actually, the GR Yaris turned out to be a very agile and not at all nervous car. So it was very easy to drive. I immediately felt at ease. I am very happy”.

“Last year in New Zealand was an extraordinary event and I achieved my best result ever in the WRC. It will be difficult to repeat in Sweden, but if I can finish in the top 10, it will be a successful result.”

Bertelli has rented the fourth Yaris which in 2023 will be available for those wishing to use it in the WRC for 7 events. The choice of drivers made by Jari-Matti Latvala together with the upper levels of Toyota Gazoo Racing led Takamoto Katsuta to become a part-time owner in the official team. Indeed, the Japanese will have to share the third GR Yaris Rally1 with 8-times world champion Sébastien Ogier.

Lorenzo is the first driver to rent the Yaris during the season. In Monte-Carlo the fourth Yaris was driven by Katsuta, with Ogier fielded by the factory team and winner of the event. Any other car rentals are yet to be defined and Bertelli himself does not know if he will be able to race on other occasions this season.

“I’m trying to understand if there’s the possibility of organizing another event this year. I still have to check if it’s possible with my ordinary job, because I’m always very busy. For me, racing in the WRC is like taking a vacation, so it’s not that easy. I’m working to see if I’ll have another opportunity,” concluded the Italian.