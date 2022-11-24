Two certainties, but a big, huge question mark. Toyota Racing and Hyundai Motorsport have already defined and announced their crews for the 2023 WRC season, but M-Sport Ford is missing.

Not that this is new: for years now – since the post of Ogier era – the team based in Cumbria has been the last to reveal the names of its drivers, almost close to the start of the new season and, presumably, this too year the same thing will happen.

Certainly there is only the presence of Gus Greensmith, who according to information collected by Motorsport.com is the only one to have signed a contract with the British team. For the rest it is, as mentioned, a big, huge question mark.

Consumed the farewell of Craig Breen after only one season for a feeling that never blossomed between the parties in question; open the parenthesis with Adrien Fourmaux, fast at times but often too foul and the future of Pierre-Louis Loubet is uncertain, for M-Sport the choices that can be made are not many, but they are nothing short of delicious.

There are two famous names on the market, two names that would make the fortune of any team that aspires to win titles: Ott Tanak and Sébastien Loeb. The former terminated his contract with Hyundai Motorsport a year early for “personal reasons”, which however resemble those that led Breen to say goodbye to M-Sport.

As for the 9-time world champion, he would be an excellent choice again. We have had proof of this this season, with Séb who masterfully triumphed at the Rallye Monte-Carlo, risked repeating himself in Portugal and, right at the climax, was left stranded by the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid Ecoboost while he was intent on fighting for the podium and victory.

Loeb and Tanak, caviar and foie gras that would feed anyone’s hunger. Delicious and coveted food. But not for everyone. This association is also confirmed by M-Sport and the two riders in question. Although both are on foot, without a seat for next season, it is by no means certain that they will return to defend the colors of the team directed by Richard Millener.

Let’s start with Loeb’s situation. Séb will be involved in the Dakar 2023 which will start on December 31 in the Middle East. He will race at the wheel of a Hunter T1+ made by Prodrive and run by the BRX team. This year the Rallye Monte-Carlo will start on January 19th and end on the 22nd. The Dakar will start on December 31st and then end on January 15th, i.e. the week before the WRC prologue.

A tour de force that Loeb has already done in 2022, but there are other obstacles to overcome between M-Sport and the 48-year-old. First of all the economic one. “Séb has the will to race, but he also has a price,” Richard Millener told Motorsport.com.

“It was great to have him with us for 4 rallies in 2022, a pity we only got one result. It would be nice to have him again. Red Bull are still willing to support us and have the ability to bring drivers like Sébastien into the team, but they have to fit together. many pieces of the jigsaw to see him still running with us”.

The financial side is the wall that currently separates the team from Ott Tanak. The 2019 world champion is free and, although he has been experiencing a complex family situation for some time, he is eager to race again in the WRC. After all, he is 35 years old and is still among the fastest on the world rally scene.

“It is clear that Tanak is an option for us, as he has left Hyundai. But it is a very difficult option from a financial point of view. World champions have a price. We will do everything we can to try to find a way to work with him, but it’s difficult,” Millener confirmed.

In short, on the one hand we have a hungry person (M-Sport). On the other, a self-service table offering two exceptional courses. But that come with a price. The risk is that to sit at that table what is economically required is beyond the possibilities of the hungry. In the history of motorsport situations like this have happened and will continue to happen, but if this solution doesn’t go through, M-Sport would lose it, but also the entire WRC movement.