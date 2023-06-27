“Alzenau, we have a problem”, and the signal was unequivocal. From riches to rags, the passage is short and lasts a moment. Hyundai Motorsport found itself within the same month – this June – winning the Rally Italia Sardegna with Thierry Neuville and admiring the poker signed by Toyota Racing at the Safari Rally after a debacle of its own i20 N Rally1, affected by various reliability.

Thierry Neuville, Esapekka Lappi and Dani Sordo were all slowed down for different reasons during one of the toughest weekends of the season, the Kenyan one. But the result was to see the chances of a comeback for their riders in the dedicated World Championship, but also in the Constructors’ championship, slip away.

The problem that caused the most sensation over the past weekend was that of the drive shaft, which occurred 3 times in 4 days on the i20 N Rally1 number 4 driven by Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm.

The first problem was evident in the Shakedown, with the Finnish crew unable to close even just one passage in the test stage held last Wednesday. Then came the second time, the more serious one, because it forced Lappi to retire while he was comfortably in third position in the general standings of the event.

As if that weren’t enough, Lappi also noticed the same problem on Sunday morning, during the first of the 6 special stages planned for the last stage. Also in this case Esapekka lost several minutes, even if in an irrelevant way as his race had already been ruined the previous day.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

That Hyundai has a driveshaft issue was evident this weekend, but there had been several red flags before. The next homologation window to allow teams to make changes to their cars is scheduled for July 1, but in Alzenau they don’t have solutions ready to be homologated and introduced.

It is for this reason that François-Xavier Demaison, Hyundai’s new technical director, has candidly admitted that the window in which the team will be able to remedy this problem will be that of October.

“We have noticed this problem, but today it is difficult to develop the car with the number of wildcards that can be used,” Demaison told Motorsport.com. “You can’t change much and you can only change parts at specific times on the calendar. The WRC is a really difficult series, because you homologate the car and you use it for a long time. If you make a mistake, then it’s very difficult to change things”.

“We have some plans for this year and next year [ultimo anno di vita di queste Rally1, ndr], but the main objective is clearly to make the car more reliable as quickly as possible. I think this year it will be difficult to make a bombproof car with just 3 jokers available”.

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“We will do our best as quickly as possible. We will go step by step, we will not only be able to change the design of the car, but there will be improvements in key areas. The next homologation window is July 1st, but we have not presented anything yet. We would have should have introduced it sooner. That’s why we will probably introduce something in October.”

“Of course, there is always the possibility of using an emergency wildcard, which could be an option, but you have to homologate the solution that you have tested, because there is no point in rushing the homologation of a solution that you have not really tested and that hasn’t proven to be an improvement”.

Cyril Abiteboul, Hyundai Motorsport team principal, added: “We will be working on containment measures with more time ahead of the next rally, but I suspect we will need to work on a new component specification in the future. It is really difficult to be in a sport like this, with the financial commitment we are making, and yet having to choose between a solution to a problem due to a design that probably wasn’t the right one and an increase in performance”.

“I think if we want to have a competitive championship and, given our commitment, I believe we should have the opportunity to match the other cars, which we cannot do at the moment. In part, this is due to our weakness, “But that’s really a problem. We have a new technical director (FX Demaison) who is really keen to improve the car, but it looks like his hands will be tied for a long time.”

Meanwhile, pending these necessary changes to the transmission shaft, Hyundai will not have to point out other issues as well. Thierry Neuville was forced to retire on SS6 with a collapsed suspension. A problem related to the front left shock absorber and, also in this case, it hasn’t been a unique issue over the last few months. Dani Sordo, on the other hand, lost his power steering. Sure, the Safari Rally is one of the toughest events on the entire WRC calendar, but Hyundai can’t afford to gloss over even these signs by focusing on just one aspect.