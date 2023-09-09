Toyota is increasingly master of the Acropolis Rally. After the retirement of Thierry Neuville, which occurred on SS10 due to a broken steering arm, the Japanese company placed its three main cars in the Top 3 of the general classification of the Greek event.

Kalle Rovanpera won Special Stage 11, the 28.49 kilometer Karoutes 2, beating rally leader and teammate Sébastien Ogier by 2 tenths. At the end of the test the reigning world champion stated that he will focus more on bringing home the result in the chase for the second world championship rather than fighting with the Frenchman for success this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ogier continues to keep his teammate at a distance – 12″4 – to avoid unpleasant surprises. Sébastien is not racing for the title and is free from constraints of any kind, which is why he will do everything he can to bring home victory number 59 of the career already this weekend.

Behind the first two here is another important change. This is the one between Elfyn Evans and Dani Sordo. The Hyundai Motorsport Spaniard’s third position lasted the blink of an eye, as the Welshman quickly took it away from him, giving Toyota the provisional hat-trick.

Evans’ performance is worth highlighting because in the last kilometers he managed to manage a tire outside the rim well. The images showed that a collision caused the tire to come out of its seat, because the rim had clearly visible signs of damage in a portion near the tyre.

Behind the top 4 the ranking was changed by a series of events that affected Esapekka Lappi and Takamoto Katsuta. The Finnish Hyundai Motorsport driver concluded the stage with only rear-wheel drive due to a broken transmission, but that’s not all. Also on SS11 Lappi had to deal with a fault in the alternator of his i20 N Rally1.

Despite this series of inconveniences, Lappi still gained a position in the general classification due to the double puncture which forced Takamoto Katsuta to stop as many times during the test. The Japanese, at least in one case, took responsibility for the puncture having cut too much of a curve with several stones exposed inside it.

Ott Tanak also took advantage of Katsuta’s double problem to gain another position and move up to sixth place in the general classification. However, the M-Sport Estonian has a great opportunity to further improve his position because he has reduced his gap from Lappi to 11.8. Considering the problems affecting the i20 N Rally1 number 4, Tanak should have no difficulty in completing the overtaking in the last test of the day.

Gus Greensmith’s progress continues apace in WRC2. The Briton from the TokSport team, after taking the lead in the category standings following a puncture from Yohan Rossel, engaged a higher gear and has now put himself between himself and the first of his rivals – again the French Citroen Racing driver – 43 “8 when there is only one test left until the end of today’s stage.

WRC 2023 – Acropoli Rally – Ranking after SS11