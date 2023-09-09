The afternoon lap of the second stage at the Acropolis Rally once again draws the most important positions in the general classification of the Greek event. Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe were forced to retire near the end of the second sector of SS10, the 24.25 kilometer Pavliani 2, leaving the way clear for Sébastien Ogier to win the stage and Kalle Rovanpera to win the second championship of career.

The Belgian Hyundai Motorsport driver was preparing to take a left-hand bend after a short straight and ended up getting his right front wheel into a squeeze. This caused the steering arm to break on the number 11 i20 N Rally1, putting an end to the race for the Alzenau-based team’s top crew.

Neuville’s retirement allows Sébastien Ogier – second in SS10 behind Kalle Rovanpera – to take the lead again and have the opportunity to win again on Greek soil. Rovanpera, as mentioned, no longer has the least dangerous rival from a scoring point of view – Neuville is third behind Evans – but certainly the one with the greatest potential.

Now both Rovanpera, who was good at winning the special, and Ogier will have to do nothing but try to bring the car home without punctures or damage, thus helping not only themselves but also Toyota, heading towards another Constructors’ World Championship.

Behind the first two, Dani Sordo climbs to the podium area. For the Spaniard it is another position gained due to the mistakes or misfortunes of others, but Elfyn Evans is making a comeback behind him. The Welshman, after having a fuel pressure problem on SS9, managed to restart thanks to the mid-day service and on SS10 he achieved the third time in the Toyota hat-trick.

With this result, Evans is back to 1″6 behind Sordo and the possibility of giving Toyota another hat-trick. And this would have all the hallmarks of the final seal in the chase for the Constructors’ title.

Ott Tanak continues to recover from Esapekka Lappi, but the Finn is 29.7 seconds away with 5 special stages still remaining at the end of the race.

Everything changes in WRC2 too, with Yohan Rossel losing the category leadership due to a puncture. The Frenchman was forced to stop to replace the damaged wheel, leaving room for Gus Greensmith. The Briton from the TokSPort team has a 38″1 lead over his rival.