Greece was hit by flash flooding this week, after receiving record-breaking rainfall thanks to Storm ‘Daniel’. Last Sunday the WRC crews received a bad weather warning for the approaching it.

The storm hit Lamia, the host city of the Acropolis Rally, causing the flooding of several roads around the service park. Event director Pavlos Athanassoulas told Motorsport.com: “In the last 48 hours it has caused the largest amount of water falling in the history of Greece.”

The WRC crews managed to ride the stages despite the conditions, albeit with a reduced and interrupted schedule. However, the reconnaissance of SS7-10 (Pavliani) ended prematurely for some crews on Wednesday evening due to the fading of light and the rain which imposed traffic restrictions in the city.

The disruption to the reconnaissance program led the marshals to reduce shakedown to a minimum of one run for Rally1 crews, with shakedown optional for other competitors, before a decision was made on Wednesday to abandon Thursday’s shakedown entirely (Lamia 3 ,2km).

The final Power Stage of Sunday’s rally (SS15 “Grammeni” of 19.77km) was also shortened by 10km due to the effects of the storm.

“Fortunately things weren’t affected too much – continued Athanassoulas speaking to Motorsport.com – The drivers had the opportunity to do some reconnaissance, somehow, not in the best possible conditions, but on all the stages”.

“We had to shorten the Power Stage by 10km as it was very difficult and dangerous in the first part. The race director has issued a new itinerary, but apart from that all stages have been checked and the drivers are ready to start the rally.”

Atmosphere in the rain Photo by: Tom Howard

The race will kick off on Thursday evening with a super special stage in central Athens, some 200 kilometers southeast of Lamia. The current forecast predicts a high probability of rain on Thursday and Friday before the traditional warm and dry conditions of the Acropolis Rally return from Saturday.

Rally officials will continue to monitor the weather conditions to ensure the safety of drivers, teams, organizers and spectators, but Athanassoulas is confident the rally will go ahead.

“Absolutely not – he said, when asked if there was the possibility of canceling the rally – Friday’s stages seem safe and as far as Saturday is concerned, we have two days ahead of us to let them dry as much as possible and to offer the riders a different challenge than they expected”.

“We cannot go against the elements of nature. Right now we have witnessed in the last two days the biggest fall of water in the history of Greece.”

“It’s a very strong storm, the biggest we’ve seen in years, but luckily right now we’ve had people from the organization see the first two stages on Friday, and both are in pretty good condition and rideable.” .

“The rain is expected to stop overnight so they have 24 hours to dry further meaning that if the situation doesn’t get worse, Friday’s PS is safe. We will do whatever is safe for the riders, spectators and everyone who is involved in the rally”.

Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota) will start the rally first, 25 points clear of teammate Elfyn Evans in the championship standings.