Sébastien Ogier, in addition to the (huge) damage, here’s the insult. The Gap champion, a Toyota Racing driver, was forced to retire this evening for not having reached the evening service of the Acropolis Rally in time.

The 8-time world champion was an unlucky protagonist in SS12, the last of the second stage of the Greek event, due to the failure of the left rear suspension of his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 while he was leading the event, with the first position inherited since Thierry Neuville’s retirement during SS10.

Ogier, together with co-driver Vincent Landais, had stopped during the test thinking he had damaged a tyre, but instead only noticed the collapse of the suspension after they had both exited the car.

At that point the two decided to continue, trying to reach the end of the stage and then the Service Park, to allow the mechanics to repair the damage using the end-of-day services.

The mission was partially accomplished, with the GR Yaris Rally1 number 17 duly reaching the finish line of the test on three wheels (and two damaged tyres), but failed to arrive at the Service within the established maximum time.

The regulation provides that anyone who fails to reach the Service within the time limit must be forced to withdraw. In fact, Ogier and Landais had to retire, abandoning the fourth position in the general classification they occupied after finishing SS12 this afternoon.

With Ogier’s retirement, the general classification changes significantly. Ott Tanak climbs to fourth place, while the Top 5 is completed by Esapekka Lappi with the second Hyundai i20 N Rally1 still in the race. The 8-time world champion, however, is now ranked ninth in the general classification ahead of Yohan Rossel’s Citroen C3 Rally2.

Nothing changes, however, in the top positions. Kalle Rovanpera took the lead of the rally with a lead of over 2 minutes over Dani Sordo. The Hyundai Motorsport Spaniard is second after overtaking Elfyn Evans on the final stage of the day, but tomorrow the two will return to duel for second place.