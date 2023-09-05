The holidays are over

The month of September coincides with the restarting of the engines for various categories, which had been stopped for a long time during the summer break from the end of July or from the beginning of August. This weekend, for example, the holidays will come to a halt in Superbike, but also in the world of four wheels with the WRC extension. Indeed, in the next few days, the world rally championship will officially return to the program after more than a month, in this case on the dirt road of Acropolis Rally, Greece.

How to get there

From Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 Septemberand, the pilots will face the 15 internships which, added together, make this round one of the longest in the entire world in terms of km to cover. While in the constructors’ championship the domination of the Toyotathe same is true in the pilots’ one with the reigning champion Kalle Rovanperäwho however missed the incredible opportunity to extend up Elfyn Evans in the last round held in Finland, in his home stage, due to an accident. The Welshman, for his part, took advantage of it to win the Rally and to bring his delay to -25 points by the leader of the ranking. Furthermore, this weekend there will be great attention for the return of Sebastien Ogierwho will regularly take part in the competition in his part-time season.

Acropolis Rally 2023, TV schedule and times

INTERNSHIPS TRIAL HOURS LIVE THURSDAY 7 SEPTEMBER Shakedowns 07:00 SS1 eko 6pm Sky Sports FRIDAY 8 SEPTEMBER SS2 Loutraki 1 07:25 SS3 Pisia 08:25 SS4 Loutraki 2 11:20 SS5 Livadia 2pm SS6 Elathia 3.45pm SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 9 SS7 Pavliani 1 06:05 SS8 Karoutes 1 07:40 SS9 Elefterohori 1 10am Sky Sports SS10 Pavliani 2 1:05 pm SS11 Karoutes 2 2.40pm SS12 Elefterohori 2 5pm Sky Sports SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 10 SS13 Tarzan 07:50 SS14 Grammeni 1 9:00 am Sky Sports Power Stage Grammeni 2 12:00 pm Sky Sports

History

Established in 1951 as a national rally, the inaugural Acropolis Rally was held in 1953, but once again valid as a national stage. The evolution in the extra-territorial field took place shortly after, in 1956, in that case included as a round of the European championship. The debut in the WRC took place only in 1973, remaining since then permanently on the calendar except for some editions, such as that of 1974, 2010 and the two-year period 2019-2020. In the roll of honor of the Greek off-road, to boast the highest number of victories is Colin McReawith five affirmation, while among the builders reigns the Fordwith 17 hits.