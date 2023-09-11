WRC Acropolis Rally 2023the tenth test of WRC World Rally Championship 2023 was dominated by Toyota and won by Kalle Rovanperäwhich obtained the second victory in three years in Greece strengthening its leadership in Drivers’ championship. Elfyn Evans instead he reached second position, while the third step of the podium was conquered by Dani Sordo behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1. Toyota’s one-two, on the other hand, consolidated their position in the constructors’ championship. Below are the results of the entire Greek stage.
WRC Acropolis Rally 2023, results
Toyota dominated at the Acropolis Rally, taking an important one-two, with Rovanperä and Evans. There torrential rain made the rally even more difficult, with changes in conditions that put drivers, cars and tires to the test.
Rovanperä dominated the race, establishing record times and gaining a lead of more than two minutes at the end of Saturday. He maintained control in the Power Stage on Sunday, earning bonus points.
Evans he recovered from the radiator damage to take second place. Toyota’s one-two consolidated their position in the constructors’ championship. Sébastien Ogierreturned after Safari Rally Kenyawas forced to retire on Saturday, but restarted the race and finished at 10th place.
Bitter weekend too Thierry Neuville of Hyundai which was forced to retire due to a suspension failure.
WRC podium Acropolis Rally 2023
1. Rovanpera/Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
2. Evans/Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
3. Sordo/Carrera (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)
WRC Rally Greece 2023 RANKING
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|69
|K. Rovanpera
J. Haltunent
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|3:00’16.7
|2
|33
|E. Evans
S. Martint
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|+1’31.7
|3
|6
|D. Deaf
C. Carrera
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|+1’35.9
|4
|8
|O. Tanak
M. Jarveoja
|Ford Puma Rally1
|+4’28.4
|5
|4
|E. Lappi
J. Ferm
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|+6’22.3
|6
|18
|T. Katsuta
A. Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|+7’20.9
|7
|20
|A. Mikkelsen
T. Eriksent
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+9’41.0
|8
|24
|G. Greensmith
J. Andersson
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+9’51.3
|9
|21
|Y. Rossel
A. Dunand
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|+11’07.0
|10
|17
|S. Ogier
V. Landais
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|+11’43.4
|11
|27
|A. Fourmaux
A. Coria
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|+11’57.1
|12
|32
|G. Munster
L. Louka
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|+12’15.7
|13
|25
|K. Kajetanowicz
M. Szczepaniak
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+12’35.8
|14
|34
|L. Joona
T. Shemeikka
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+12’48.4
|15
|29
|M. Prokop
M. Ernst
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|+16’58.9
|16
|30
|M. Marczyk
S. Gospodarczyk
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+22’44.3
|17
|9
|J. Serderidis
F. Miclotte
|Ford Puma Rally1
|+23’51.2
|18
|59
|D. Jr.
R. Penate
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+24’22.2
|19
|38
|A. Cachón
A. López
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|+26’17.8
|20
|11
|T. Neuville
M. Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|+29’21.2
|21
|64
|E. Kelly
C. Mohan
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+31’14.8
|22
|48
|C. Karellis
E. Panagiotounis
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|+31’15.4
|23
|62
|T. Rensonnet
L. Dumontra
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+32’20.9
|24
|57
|E. Castro
C. Salvat
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+32’41.8
|25
|63
|R. Jr.
M. Barreiro
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+38’16.7
|26
|54
|E. Halkias
N. Komnos
|Renault Clio Rally3
|+41’00.2
|27
|75
|S. Lefkaditis
E. Akratos
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|+41’41.1
|28
|79
|M. Fontana
A. Arnaboldi
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|+44’23.1
|29
|72
|C. Dolofan
T. Pavel
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|+46’03.7
|30
|71
|F. Pyck
P. Dehouck
|Ford Fiesta R5
|+47’31.0
|31
|28
|M. Bulacia
D. Vallejo
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+49’21.1
|32
|55
|S. Galerakis
K. Soukoulis
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+53’23.6
|33
|50
|M. Díaz-Aboitiz
D. Sanjuan
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|+55’53.1
|34
|60
|W. Creighton
L. Reagan
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+57’23.2
|35
|51
|G. Vassilakis
N. Intzoglou
|Ford Fiesta R5
|+1:00’49.0
|36
|80
|T. Kalamaras
D. Labrakis
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|+1:01’42.3
|37
|84
|J. Parellis
A. Papandreou
|Renault Clio Rally5
|+1:06’04.1
|38
|81
|C. Panteli
T. Theophanous
|Peugeot 208 R2
|+1:07’15.8
|39
|47
|V. Velanis
I. Velanis
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|+1:08’55.2
|40
|68
|P. Panteli
P. Laos
|Citroën DS3 R5
|+1:09’09.3
|41
|76
|P. Chatzimarkos
M. Tsaousoglou
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|+1:09’27.1
|42
|49
|M. Xanthakos
N. Karathanassis
|Skoda Fabia R5
|+1:10’16.3
|43
|56
|G. Delaportas
E. Panaritis
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+1:11’57.5
|44
|61
|L. Pellier
K. Bronner
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+1:12’46.3
|45
|44
|G. Gill
F. Barral
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|+1:12’49.3
Acropolis Rally 2023 Video Highlights
