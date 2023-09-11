WRC Acropolis Rally 2023the tenth test of WRC World Rally Championship 2023 was dominated by Toyota and won by Kalle Rovanperäwhich obtained the second victory in three years in Greece strengthening its leadership in Drivers’ championship. Elfyn Evans instead he reached second position, while the third step of the podium was conquered by Dani Sordo behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1. Toyota’s one-two, on the other hand, consolidated their position in the constructors’ championship. Below are the results of the entire Greek stage.

WRC Acropolis Rally 2023, results

Toyota dominated at the Acropolis Rally, taking an important one-two, with Rovanperä and Evans. There torrential rain made the rally even more difficult, with changes in conditions that put drivers, cars and tires to the test.

Rovanperä (Toyota) won the 2023 WRC Acropolis Rally

Rovanperä dominated the race, establishing record times and gaining a lead of more than two minutes at the end of Saturday. He maintained control in the Power Stage on Sunday, earning bonus points.

Evans he recovered from the radiator damage to take second place. Toyota’s one-two consolidated their position in the constructors’ championship. Sébastien Ogierreturned after Safari Rally Kenyawas forced to retire on Saturday, but restarted the race and finished at 10th place.

The podium of the 2023 WRC Acropolis Rally

Bitter weekend too Thierry Neuville of Hyundai which was forced to retire due to a suspension failure.

WRC podium Acropolis Rally 2023

1. Rovanpera/Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

2. Evans/Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

3. Sordo/Carrera (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)

WRC Rally Greece 2023 RANKING

POS # CREW CAR TIME 1 69 K. Rovanpera

J. Haltunent Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 3:00’16.7 2 33 E. Evans

S. Martint Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1’31.7 3 6 D. Deaf

C. Carrera Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +1’35.9 4 8 O. Tanak

M. Jarveoja Ford Puma Rally1 +4’28.4 5 4 E. Lappi

J. Ferm Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +6’22.3 6 18 T. Katsuta

A. Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +7’20.9 7 20 A. Mikkelsen

T. Eriksent Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +9’41.0 8 24 G. Greensmith

J. Andersson Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +9’51.3 9 21 Y. Rossel

A. Dunand Citroën C3 Rally2 +11’07.0 10 17 S. Ogier

V. Landais Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +11’43.4 11 27 A. Fourmaux

A. Coria Ford Fiesta Rally2 +11’57.1 12 32 G. Munster

L. Louka Ford Fiesta Rally2 +12’15.7 13 25 K. Kajetanowicz

M. Szczepaniak Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +12’35.8 14 34 L. Joona

T. Shemeikka Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +12’48.4 15 29 M. Prokop

M. Ernst Ford Fiesta Rally2 +16’58.9 16 30 M. Marczyk

S. Gospodarczyk Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +22’44.3 17 9 J. Serderidis

F. Miclotte Ford Puma Rally1 +23’51.2 18 59 D. Jr.

R. Penate Ford Fiesta Rally3 +24’22.2 19 38 A. Cachón

A. López Citroën C3 Rally2 +26’17.8 20 11 T. Neuville

M. Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +29’21.2 21 64 E. Kelly

C. Mohan Ford Fiesta Rally3 +31’14.8 22 48 C. Karellis

E. Panagiotounis Citroën C3 Rally2 +31’15.4 23 62 T. Rensonnet

L. Dumontra Ford Fiesta Rally3 +32’20.9 24 57 E. Castro

C. Salvat Ford Fiesta Rally3 +32’41.8 25 63 R. Jr.

M. Barreiro Ford Fiesta Rally3 +38’16.7 26 54 E. Halkias

N. Komnos Renault Clio Rally3 +41’00.2 27 75 S. Lefkaditis

E. Akratos Peugeot 208 Rally4 +41’41.1 28 79 M. Fontana

A. Arnaboldi Peugeot 208 Rally4 +44’23.1 29 72 C. Dolofan

T. Pavel Citroën C3 Rally2 +46’03.7 30 71 F. Pyck

P. Dehouck Ford Fiesta R5 +47’31.0 31 28 M. Bulacia

D. Vallejo Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +49’21.1 32 55 S. Galerakis

K. Soukoulis Ford Fiesta Rally3 +53’23.6 33 50 M. Díaz-Aboitiz

D. Sanjuan Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo +55’53.1 34 60 W. Creighton

L. Reagan Ford Fiesta Rally3 +57’23.2 35 51 G. Vassilakis

N. Intzoglou Ford Fiesta R5 +1:00’49.0 36 80 T. Kalamaras

D. Labrakis Peugeot 208 Rally4 +1:01’42.3 37 84 J. Parellis

A. Papandreou Renault Clio Rally5 +1:06’04.1 38 81 C. Panteli

T. Theophanous Peugeot 208 R2 +1:07’15.8 39 47 V. Velanis

I. Velanis Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo +1:08’55.2 40 68 P. Panteli

P. Laos Citroën DS3 R5 +1:09’09.3 41 76 P. Chatzimarkos

M. Tsaousoglou Peugeot 208 Rally4 +1:09’27.1 42 49 M. Xanthakos

N. Karathanassis Skoda Fabia R5 +1:10’16.3 43 56 G. Delaportas

E. Panaritis Ford Fiesta Rally3 +1:11’57.5 44 61 L. Pellier

K. Bronner Ford Fiesta Rally3 +1:12’46.3 45 44 G. Gill

F. Barral Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo +1:12’49.3 2023 Acropolis Rally WRC standings

Acropolis Rally 2023 Video Highlights

Acropolis Rally 2023 VIDEO highlights

