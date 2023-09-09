The first push has arrived, and it is from Thierry Neuville. The Belgian Hyundai Motorsport driver finished top of the general classification of the 2023 Acropolis Rally after a morning that started badly, but ended in the best possible way.

Kalle Rovanpera had the satisfaction of winning Special Stage 9, the 18.02 kilometer Eleftherochori 1, the last of the morning lap, and recovering a full 10.4 seconds on Sébastien Ogier, who occupies second position.

For the Finn this success might seem ephemeral, but it reopens the fight for second place. And if Neuville were to further widen his margin over the Toyotas, thinking of a team game with Ogier slowed down to favor the change of positions in favor of the reigning world champion is not such an unthinkable scenario.

Toyota knows that it has to minimize losses in every weekend in which it fails to bring home success, so Ogier could be the one sacrificed to allow Rovanpera to lose as few points as possible from the one who is the rival most likely to bother him in the last World Cup releases. Neuville, precisely.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver was the only one able to contain the gap from Rovanpera in the last special stage of the morning, finishing 1.5″ behind him. The most important aspect, however, was having distanced himself from Ogier after fighting with him in today’s first two specials.

Now the Belgian has a lead of 10″9 over Ogier, which he will have to try to maintain – if not widen – in the afternoon lap, but without taking too many risks. The surfaces of the tests carried out today are already quite ruined, especially that of Eleftherochori, therefore you will have to be careful and avoid any type of inconvenience.

Rovanpera, thanks to the success in SS9, has moved back to 12″8 behind Ogier, while all the others have abysmal gaps. An important change has taken place behind the world championship leader, with Dani Sordo rising to fourth position due to a failure – presumably engine – on the GR Yaris Rally1 of Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin.

The Toyota crew found themselves having to face the last kilometers of the test in fully electric mode to avoid overheating the engine, which was already giving alarms in the dashboard display. So Sordo took advantage of it and, despite not having achieved a noteworthy performance so far, he is at the foot of the podium.

However, it is unlikely that he can do better than this, because Rovanpera, who precedes him, has a margin of almost a minute and a half. Evans, however, hopes to be able to resume the race this afternoon by taking advantage of the Flexy-Service at the end of the lap.

This situation could also become interesting for Takamoto Katsuta, now sixth but 5″3 behind the Top 5 and 11″7 from fourth place. Bad morning for Esapekka Lappi, who had to deal with a puncture (due to a huge rock found in his path) and a handbrake malfunction. The Finn finished the morning seventh, more than half a minute ahead of Ott Tanak.

Yohan Rossel continues to command operations in WRC2, but his leadership is not as firm. Behind him, after the retirement of Marco Bulacia after an accident (OK crew), Gus Greensmith climbed up with the first Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. The Frenchman from Citroen Racing can manage a margin of 7″6, but the Briton is making a comeback. Third place for Sami Pajari, not without problems during the first 9 tests, but now third in the category standings ahead of Andreas Mikkelsen .

The morning tour of the Acropolis ends here. The rally will resume this afternoon with SS10, the 24.25 kilometer Pavliani 2. The first car, the Ford Puma Rally1 of Jourdan Serderidis and Frédéric Miclotte, will enter the special at 1.08pm Italian time.

WRC 2023 – Acropoli Rally – Ranking after SS9