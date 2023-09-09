The second stage of the 2023 Acropolis Rally opened with a major revolution at the top of the event’s general classification. Sébastien Ogier is the new leader after having done better, and not by a little, than Thierry Neuville, who struggled with grip in the muddy sections of the special stage just held, but let’s proceed in order.

Kalle Rovanpera, as often happens when the surface conditions are difficult, gave his best by winning the Special Stage 7, the 24.25 kilometer Pavliani 1, inflicting very heavy gaps on everyone, except his teammate Sébastien Ogier .

The Gap champion managed to limit the gap to the Finn by closing the test 1.3″ behind him. In these conditions – a much muddier surface than the tests seen yesterday – the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 seem to have something more than the Hyundais: it is no coincidence that in the Top 4 there are 3 Japanese cars compared to just the Korean one driven by Thierry Neuville.

Speaking of the Belgian, it was precisely in the muddy sections that he took up much of the gap from Rovanpera (+11″9) and Ogier (+10″6). This led him to lose the lead of the event and slip to second position. Now his gap from the new leader is 7″8. What worries him most, however, is not the gap to Ogier, but the lack of traction in certain situations.

The same problems were encountered by Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi, sixth and seventh respectively in qualifying but ‘graced’ by the spin which caused Takamoto Katsuta to lose over 30 seconds. The Japanese, up to kilometer 18, was doing much better than both of them. The mistake, however, cost Katsuta dearly, because in the general classification he found himself losing sixth place to Dani Sordo and now there is 16″1 between the two.

Nikolay Gryazin lost the lead among Rally2 cars. The Russian from the TokSport team stopped in the first kilometers of the test, thus allowing Ott Tanak to climb to eighth position in the general classification.

In WRC2, however, Johan Rossel continues to command operations at the wheel of the Citroen C3 Rally2 ahead of Marco Bulacia’s Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. Third place in the category for Gus Greensmith, who just saw himself overtaken by the South American.