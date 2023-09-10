For almost all the WRC drivers, Special Stage 14 of the Acropolis Rally was a high-speed reconnaissance in view of the Power Stage which will start shortly after midday – Italian time – and which will conclude the Greek event, but not for Dani Sordo and Elfyn Evans.

The two riders continue to duel for second position, behind the elusive Kalle Rovanpera. In SS13 Evans managed to overtake Sordo with an excellent performance, but in the penultimate stage of the program the Hyundai Motorsport driver responded, making it clear that he didn’t want to give in so easily.

Sordo won the 9 kilometer SS14 Grammeni 1, ahead of his rival by 1″3. This means that the two, in the general classification, are separated by just 2″7 with only one test remaining.

In WRC2 Andreas Mikkelsen had to rebuild his lead over Gus Greensmith due to the time given to him on SS10, retroactively. This had brought the two teammates back into close contact, burning all the work done by the Norwegian in the last tests yesterday and the first this morning.

Andreas succeeded in his aim, still opening up a margin of 7″7 over Greensmith, but in the last special test he will have to do without the aid of the handbrake, which suddenly failed on SS14.

WRC 2023 – Acropoli Rally – Ranking after SS14