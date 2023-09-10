Now that the fight for victory at the 2023 Acropolis Rally is over, with Kalle Rovanpera already heading towards success, today’s attention is placed on the fight for second place involving Dani Sordo and Elfyn Evans.

In the 23.37 kilometer SS13 Tarzan, the first Sunday test, Elfyn Evans made the difference, signing the scratch in 16’40″2, but above all overtaking his rival from Hyundai Motorsport and climbing behind the reigning world champion.

A capital test, that of Evans. The Welshman has literally changed gear compared to yesterday, aware of having to give everything to try to give Toyota Racing a good one-two following the retirement of Sébastien Ogier caused by the collapse of the left rear suspension in yesterday’s SS12.

Evans trailed Sordo by 9 seconds in the special and now his margin in the general classification is 4 seconds. Sordo doesn’t have much to blame himself for, considering that his was the second best time of the special, but the gap to his rival is too wide.

It is therefore difficult to think of a comeback by the Torrelavega native driver during the last two special tests of the event. Behind the duelists for the place of honor, all positions are frozen.

Of note is the return to the race of the two drivers who ignited the fight for success – Thierry Neuville and Sébastien Ogier – who however were forced to retire yesterday due to a suspension failure on their respective cars. Both will be chasing points in the Power Stage.

Kalle Rovanpera, however, managed his huge margin over his rivals, losing half a minute to Evans. Despite a very slow test, the reigning world champion will still be able to manage over a minute and a half in today’s last two stages.

As for WRC2, Andreas Mikkelsen started very strong again with the clear intent of securing a victory that would have been sensational. After returning to the top of the category rankings last night by just 4 tenths, today the Norwegian from the Tok Sport team set the best time among the Rally2s and brought the margin over the first of his rivals, teammate Gus Greensmith, to 11″ .

If Mikkelsen were to manage to bring home the success it would be a real feat, because during the first day of the race he had been forced to lose several minutes to the leaders – who were then held back by various problems – due to three tires outside the rim .