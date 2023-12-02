Hyundai Motorsport’s last two WRC seasons have been disappointing to say the least. A car, the i20 N Rally1, which has been forced to chase its rivals since its first official outing, the 2022 Rallye Monte-Carlo, both from a performance and reliability point of view.

That’s all? Absolutely not. If the car has almost never lived up to expectations, even the management of the team itself has been questionable to say the least after the separation from Andrea Adamo, which occurred at the end of the 2021 season and after 2 Constructors’ titles won, the first since Hyundai races in the WRC.

Julien Moncet led the team for a year, and then left the command post to Cyril Abiteboul, a manager with long experience in Formula 1 but far removed from the world of rallies, so much so that he needed support from those who managed the team before him in order to have the necessary time to understand procedures, management and future planning.

A year after his arrival, Abiteboul faced reality: Toyota Racing is currently the best team in all sectors. The GR Yaris Rally1 is fast and reliable, is driven by the best overall fleet of drivers and has a team capable of dealing with the (few) difficult moments that come for everyone during the season.

For this reason, the former Renault team principal decided to take as a model a team that, over the last 2 years, has defeated the competition… in Formula 1. We are talking about Red Bull Racing, winner of the last 4 titles world champions in 24 months, 5 in the last 36 (3 Drivers, 2 Constructors), with an uncatchable single-seater and Max Verstappen.

“In my history in motorsport, I have always been inspired by organizations that are based on a winning strategy, and everything is driven by results,” said Abiteboul.

Ott Tanak’s return to Hyundai after just one season was a correct move, already making next year’s driver line-up stronger against a Toyota that will have Kalle Rovanpera and Sébastien Ogier at its disposal, but only part-time.

“I think Red Bull and, frankly, if Tanak was in Formula 1, I’m pretty sure he would drive for Red Bull Racing.”

“This is the inspiration I want to carry forward for Hyundai: I would like us to be the Red Bull Racing of the WRC and for Ott Tanak to be our Max Verstappen,” Abiteboul said ambitiously. Thierry Neuville will certainly not be happy to hear these words, also considering the fact that if Abiteboul finds himself managing the team in Alzenau it is also because of the work done by the Belgian’s entourage, who strongly wanted him just 12 months ago.

In the meantime, the team is focusing on the creation of components that can make the i20 N Rally1 more reliable than it was during 2023. These will be homologated shortly and will make their debut from the Rallye Monte-Carlo, the first round of the 2024 WRC .

The news related to performance, however, will still have to wait. The team, through the work of François-Xavier Demaison, is working to create something that can help the i20 N Rally1 reach the level of the GR Yaris Rally1.

“The jokers that we will use for 2024 are very advanced in terms of development. So FX has complete control over the technical strategy for next season,” concluded Abiteboul.