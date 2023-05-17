Well, but that’s not enough. This short sentence could effectively summarize the thoughts of Cyril Abiteboul, team principal of Hyundai Motorsport, after the Rally of Portugal staged last weekend.

The Alzenau team managed to bring home a double podium thanks to the second place taken by Dani Sordo and the third by Esapekka Lappi. A solid race, that of the two, convincing. Although the engine turbine failure of Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe made it more bitter than expected.

The Belgian crew, in pursuit of the 2023 world title, slipped from third to fifth place due to a problem that occurred right from the exit from Parc Fermé on Sunday morning. This dropped them to fifth place, losing out on important points.

Beyond this inconvenience, the i20s are proving to have grown a lot compared to what was shown last year. These days, 12 months ago, Kalle Rovanpera had already mortgaged the title. This year, however, the situation is completely different.

But Abiteboul wants more. The improvements are there, they are evident, but more is needed. The Toyota GR Yaris Rally1s still have a performance lead and Hyundai wants to close it.

“The car is competitive,” Abiteboul began after Rally de Portugal. “We know that Rovanpera is a very fast rider and when he managed to distance everyone by at least a minute on Saturday, it’s difficult for us to try to come back.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Hyundai World Rally Team principal Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

“For me, this is too big a margin to make us satisfied. We have to see how to try to recover 2 or 3 tenths of a second per kilometer on this car. And it’s certainly not an easy job.”

“The car feels good on all surfaces, but we’d like to take it a step further. We have some ideas to do it, but now it’s about putting these ideas into practice and speeding up the development process of the i20.”

Abiteboul then spent important words for Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi, authors of the double podium on Portuguese soil that helped Hyundai bring home important points in the Constructors’ World Championship.

“Dani was excellent this weekend. This is the Dani we like to see, this is the Dani that makes us smile. He drove safely, sensitively and brought the car to the finish.”

“I can say the same things with Esapekka. He did a great job, he was absolutely solid and concrete. You can see he’s really getting into the car now.”