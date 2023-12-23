Hyundai Motorsport returns to having two roosters in the henhouse. After the 2023 season, in which Thierry Neuville carried all the weight on the team's shoulders, in 2024 the Belgian will be joined again by Ott Tanak, returning from his adventure in M-Sport which lasted just one year.

Cyril Abiteboul, team principal of the team based in Alzenau, strongly wanted the return of a driver of the Estonian's caliber to strengthen the driver line-up, too distant in terms of talent and reliability from that fielded by Toyota Gazoo Racing over the last few , triumphal seasons.

The potential of the Korean manufacturer has grown, but, at the same time, the risks of conflicts between two drivers of the caliber of Neuville and Tanak have grown. Abiteboul is well aware of the situation but has ensured that the two, at least at the beginning of the season, will literally start on equal footing not only in the standings, but in every respect.

“When the season starts there will be absolute equality of parts, information, opportunities and contractual rights and privileges for both drivers, and a clear mission for the number three car to be here to support,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

“We have identified, and I won't go into detail, a specific moment during the season when we will review the situation and possibly change our internal code of conduct. The drivers are aware of this.”

“I like to think it's a good problem to deal with. I'd rather have two drivers against one and deal with the consequences than have one driver against two [di altre squadre]”added Abiteboul.

The Parisian manager admitted that, in 2023, Neuville often found himself carrying the entire weight of the team on his shoulders. In part it was a choice sought by the Belgian. Evidently he understood that he couldn't do it and accepted Tanak's return, with whom he could share burdens and honors while trying to chase down that title which, until now, has always eluded him.

“On many occasions this year we were one against many, against Kalle Rovanpera, Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans, and sometimes it was very difficult. It was hard work and a difficult ask for Thierry.”

“Yes, it will be difficult in [2024] because there will be competition within the team, but I also think it's a bit of a relief for a driver to know that he's not alone and that he's not carrying the weight of the entire team on his shoulders.”

“On many occasions this year I had the feeling that there was almost too much pressure on Thierry and we saw that when he made mistakes it was also because most likely there was this enormous pressure because he was alone.”

“There will be conflicts, there will be tensions and I'm doing everything I can now [per affrontare la questione]. I won't wait for Monte Carlo or later in the season to discuss our strategy. I believe some of these discussions can be facilitated if addressed outside of action and pressure. Overall, I think we will be better equipped next year.”