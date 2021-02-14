Around many sports, the pandemic has forced us to be very original in order to mediate and satisfy the demand for competition from fans. And sports games have been able to respond with various initiatives, ranging from online competitions to other types of proposals. From Kylotonn they have thought of going one step further, and WRC 9 releases a new DLC to enable the #BeTheNextOne championship.
A very interesting championship that seems to be linked to that offer of challenges for the gaming community, only this time we are talking about a much more interesting championship for its reward. And it is that it is a talent search program where the best WRC 9 players can get access to the real rallies.
#BeTheNextOne
Start your racing career and be part of the World Rally Championship thanks to WRC 9! The FIA, WRC Promoter and Nacon come together to organize the FIA Rally Star, the world’s first program to select future rookie drivers through the official WRC video game.
12 online challenges from February to August 2021: At the end of these challenges, in which the new M-Sport Fiesta Rally3 will be used exclusively, the 12 winners will qualify for one of the six continental finals. At the conclusion of these finals, the top 7 drivers, including at least one female, will be enrolled in an exclusive training and competitive practice program. For the best, the adventure will continue with 2 seasons in the FIA Junior WRC Championship!
This is an incredible opportunity to fulfill the dream of rally fans aged 17-26!
As you can see on the official website, FIArallystar.com, the objective is to see how users get involved in this process and manage to overcome their rivals through the different challenges that will arise from the month of February to the month of August. A total of 12 challenges that are being developed to be able to evaluate the talents of the players and then be able to take them to the FIA Junior WRC as a reward.
Between February and August 2021, you will have the opportunity to show your skills and set your best times, taking on others from around the world. At the end of the challenges, and using the M-Sport Fiesta Rally3 in the game, The 12 winners will spend time in one of six different continental finals.
But that vehicle that must be used to meet these challenges is a vehicle that is included in a DLC that is available in digital stores, such as the Microsoft Store, for a price of 9.99 €. It is a very interesting initiative, which recalls those campaigns that were offered to Gran Turismo users and that led some gamers to compete in real competitions.
