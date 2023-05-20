WRC 23 may arrive in stores on July 28, 2023. At least that’s the release date indicated by billbil-kunwhich a few minutes ago shared several details about the game on Twitter, anticipating the official announcement by EA and Codemasters.

Again according to the information shared by the well-known leaker, who today also anticipated the announcement of Total War: Pharaoh, WRC 2023 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, therefore it will be a game designed exclusively for current generation platforms. It could arrive in stores in two editions, the standard and the Champions Edition, which includes the contents of Seasons 1 – 5 and a three-month subscription to WRC +.

WRC+ is a streaming service that allows you to experience all the stages of the World Rally Championship live or on a wide range of devices, from PCs to smart TVs. The subscription costs 10.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros for the yearly one, so the bonus offered by the alleged Champions Edition of WRC 23 would be substantial.

For the uninitiated, the next WRC games will not be made by Nacon, as it is now Electronic Arts which holds the rights to exploit the WRC license from the FIA ​​World Rally Championship.

The first rumors about WRC 2023 appeared in September last year thanks to a report by Tom Henderson. According to his sources, there will be 16 individual car classes in the game, including WRC, WRC 2, F2 Kitcar and H1 FWD, and players will be able to create their own customized rally car from top to bottom, including transmission, engine, differential, gearbox, clutch, radiator, suspension, brakes and exhaust and so on. At this point it is reasonable to expect an official announcement within a few days from EA and Codemasters.