The WRC is going through a long transition period, but the promoters continue to work to change the status quo. In this case we are talking about the calendar, which starting from next season, barring sensational surprises, will be longer.

There has been talk of adding events to the calendar for several years now, but in 2025 this possibility should finally become concrete with the addition of a rally. This means that the calendar will go from 13 to 14 events, one more than the current one.

“The calendar is pretty much ready, and it will be a 14-event calendar,” Simon Larkin, WRC events director, told Motorsport.com. “We said we would have everything ready for the World Motor Sport Council at the end of June, so we are not that far away.”

Paraguay and Saudi Arabia, together with the Rally Canary Islands, are three events promoted by the ERC that will be part of the 2025 World Rally Championship calendar.

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

From the new calendar we know that Monte Carlo will open the new season, as usual, occupying the late January slot, while Saudi Arabia has taken the time slot now belonging to Rally Japan and will close the season.

The return of Rally Estonia is already certain, replacing Rally Latvia. The two countries – it has been known for some time – have an annual relay, while Rally Croatia, which has been on the calendar since 2021, is about to leave the WRC.

The rallies in Sweden, Portugal, Italy (Sardinia, this time based in Olbia), Finland, Greece and Central Europe certainly remain on the calendar, because they have a signed contract.

The organizers hope to create a calendar with the events separated by three weeks, while Paraguay and Chile should be back-to-back to allow the teams to have more streamlined and efficient logistics of material and personnel.