Kalle Rovanpera and his co-pilot Jonne Halttunen they achieved their second consecutive title WRC World Champion with the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team. Second place was enough for the young Finn Central European Rally in the penultimate round of the 2023 season, to win the World Title. Sample. By 2022, Rovanpera had become the world rally champion youngest everdriving the GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid. This year, 23-year-old Rovanpera became the sixth driver in WRC history to win back-to-back titles.
WRC 2023 Rovanpera and Toyota Champions
Kalle Rovanpera And Toyota they are the Champions of the 2023 WRC season. The Finn won the World Rally title for the second consecutive year at the Central European Rally. It is also the fifth year consecutive in which a Toyota crew wins the drivers’ and co-drivers’ titles and the third consecutive hat-trick of titles for the team.
Rovanpera he closed the practice with a race to spare, obtaining second place behind Thierry Neuville of the Hyundai i20 Rally1. Rovanpera preferred not to take risks and has administered carefully second place, since Elfyn Evans he was relegated due to an accident on Saturday. Rovanpera thus obtained his seventh podium of the season and won the title with 31 points ahead on Evans.
WRC Central European Rally podium
1. Neuville/Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)
2. Rovanpera/Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
3. Tanak/Jarveoja (Ford Puma Rally1)
WRC Central European Rally 2023 RANKING
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|11
|T. Neuville
M. Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|2:52’39.9
|2
|69
|K. Rovanpera
J. Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|+57.6
|3
|8
|O. Tanak
M. Jarveoja
|Ford Puma Rally1
|+1’52.8
|4
|17
|S. Ogier
V. Landais
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|+2’08.6
|5
|18
|T. Katsuta
A. Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|+2’48.3
|6
|3
|T. Suninen
M. Markkula
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|+3’06.3
|7
|13
|G. Munster
L. Louka
|Ford Puma Rally1
|+4’22.3
|8
|24
|A. Fourmaux
A. Coria
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|+11’35.8
|9
|36
|N. Ciamin
Y. Roche
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+11’53.1
|10
|7
|P. Loubet
B. Veillas
|Ford Puma Rally1
|+12’04.3
|11
|31
|E. Cais
D. Trunkát
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+12’25.8
|12
|26
|K. Kajetanowicz
M. Szczepaniak
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+14’00.0
|13
|23
|S. Pajari
E. Mälkönentok
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+14’20.9
|14
|22
|G. Greensmith
J. Anderssontok
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+14’54.7
|15
|28
|M. Marczyk
D. Dymurski
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+15’27.6
|16
|25
|N. Gryazin
K. Aleksandrovtok
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+15’52.1
|17
|39
|S. Wagner
G.Winter
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+16’24.2
|18
|41
|A. Březík
O. Krajča
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|+17’15.1
|19
|34
|F. Zaldivar
M. Der Ohannesesian
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|+19’33.9
|20
|48
|A. Kremer
E. Kremer
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+21’28.1
|21
|44
|S. Vojtech
M. Ernst
|Skoda Fabia R5
|+23’18.2
|22
|46
|M. Rossgattere
J. Heigl
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|+24’39.8
|23
|20
|A. Mikkelsen
T. Eriksentok
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+25’17.3
|24
|55
|F. Kohn
T. Woodburn
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+30’24.5
|25
|49
|J. Keferbock
I. Minor
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+31’21.1
|26
|59
|C. Allkofer
K. Götzenber
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|+34’06.9
|27
|61
|T. Schulz
M. Wenzel
|Opel Corsa Rally4
|+34’52.9
|28
|47
|M. Horak
I. Horak
|Skoda Fabia R5
|+35’57.6
|29
|64
|M. Fontana
A. Arnaboldi
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|+36’32.8
|30
|68
|P. Kačírek
P. Řiháková
|Skoda Fabia R5
|+39’19.8
|31
|33
|E. Evans
St. Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|+39’58.2
|32
|62
|C. Mohe
A. Hirschadac
|Renault Clio Rally3
|+44’36.0
|33
|63
|Z. László
G. Zsiros
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+47’46.0
|34
|35
|A. Cachón
A. López
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|+48’32.8
|35
|71
|W. Irlacher
E. Irlacher
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|+49’05.6
|36
|76
|P. Strabello
D. Bianchi
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|+50’34.6
|37
|53
|F. Marchino
P. Elia
|Skoda Fabia R5
|+52’03.9
|38
|72
|C. Wallner
F. Konrad
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|+54’27.9
|39
|73
|P. Borodin
R. Cheprasov
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|+54’45.2
|40
|62
|A. Fumal
J. Escartefigue
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|+56’20.9
|41
|70
|J. Jirovec
J. Kral
|Skoda Fabia R5
|+58’10.6
|42
|66
|P. Nešetřil
J. Chernoch
|Porsche 997 GT3
|+59’04.0
|43
|52
|M. Díaz-Aboitiz
R. Sanjuan
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+1:01’44.5
|44
|32
|J. Mcerlean
J. Fulton
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|+1:03’16.3
|45
|78
|C. Wilson
S. Marsh
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|+1:03’48.0
|46
|45
|A. Von
J. Hain
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|+1:05’50.6
|47
|54
|H. Vossen
R. Van
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|+1:10’54.5
|48
|75
|T. Weigert
J. Weigert
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|+1:14’38.8
|49
|80
|See Sen.
Z. Omelka
|Renault Clio Rally5
|+1:20’00.9
|50
|79
|T. Pahlitzsch
S. Grundmann
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|+1:31’00.3
|51
|56
|F. Schwarz
B. Ettel
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+1:31’55.5
|52
|67
|M. Rada
J. Jugas
|Abarth 124 Rally RGT
|+1:51’02.3
|53
|57
|M. Ravenščak
D. Ravenščak
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|+2:23’03.9
|54
|81
|S. Šekuljica
D. Petrović
|Renault Clio Rally5
|+2:59’18.6
|60
|M. Van
H. Bart
|Renault Clio Rally3
|50
|O. Fukunaga
M. Saida
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|4
|E. Lappi
J. Ferm
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|74
|D. Yein
T. Hsieh
|Skoda Fabia R5
|37
|R. Korhonen
A. Viinikka
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|77
|C. Windischberger
P. Treybal
|Citroën DS3 R5
|51
|E. Boland
M. Joseph
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|40
|M. Gamba
N. Gonella
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|21
|Y. Rossel
A. Dunand
|Citroën C3 Rally2
Video highlights WRC Rally Central Europe 2023
