Kalle Rovanpera and his co-pilot Jonne Halttunen they achieved their second consecutive title WRC World Champion with the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team. Second place was enough for the young Finn Central European Rally in the penultimate round of the 2023 season, to win the World Title. Sample. By 2022, Rovanpera had become the world rally champion youngest everdriving the GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid. This year, 23-year-old Rovanpera became the sixth driver in WRC history to win back-to-back titles.

WRC 2023 Rovanpera and Toyota Champions

Kalle Rovanpera And Toyota they are the Champions of the 2023 WRC season. The Finn won the World Rally title for the second consecutive year at the Central European Rally. It is also the fifth year consecutive in which a Toyota crew wins the drivers’ and co-drivers’ titles and the third consecutive hat-trick of titles for the team.

Rovanpera is the 2023 World Rally Champion

Rovanpera he closed the practice with a race to spare, obtaining second place behind Thierry Neuville of the Hyundai i20 Rally1. Rovanpera preferred not to take risks and has administered carefully second place, since Elfyn Evans he was relegated due to an accident on Saturday. Rovanpera thus obtained his seventh podium of the season and won the title with 31 points ahead on Evans.

The podium of the Central European Rally 2023

WRC Central European Rally podium

1. Neuville/Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)

2. Rovanpera/Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

3. Tanak/Jarveoja (Ford Puma Rally1)

WRC Central European Rally 2023 RANKING

POS # CREW CAR TIME 1 11 T. Neuville

M. Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2:52’39.9 2 69 K. Rovanpera

J. Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +57.6 3 8 O. Tanak

M. Jarveoja Ford Puma Rally1 +1’52.8 4 17 S. Ogier

V. Landais Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +2’08.6 5 18 T. Katsuta

A. Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +2’48.3 6 3 T. Suninen

M. Markkula Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +3’06.3 7 13 G. Munster

L. Louka Ford Puma Rally1 +4’22.3 8 24 A. Fourmaux

A. Coria Ford Fiesta Rally2 +11’35.8 9 36 N. Ciamin

Y. Roche Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +11’53.1 10 7 P. Loubet

B. Veillas Ford Puma Rally1 +12’04.3 11 31 E. Cais

D. Trunkát Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +12’25.8 12 26 K. Kajetanowicz

M. Szczepaniak Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +14’00.0 13 23 S. Pajari

E. Mälkönentok Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +14’20.9 14 22 G. Greensmith

J. Anderssontok Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +14’54.7 15 28 M. Marczyk

D. Dymurski Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +15’27.6 16 25 N. Gryazin

K. Aleksandrovtok Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +15’52.1 17 39 S. Wagner

G.Winter Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +16’24.2 18 41 A. Březík

O. Krajča Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo +17’15.1 19 34 F. Zaldivar

M. Der Ohannesesian Hyundai i20 N Rally2 +19’33.9 20 48 A. Kremer

E. Kremer Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +21’28.1 21 44 S. Vojtech

M. Ernst Skoda Fabia R5 +23’18.2 22 46 M. Rossgattere

J. Heigl Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo +24’39.8 23 20 A. Mikkelsen

T. Eriksentok Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +25’17.3 24 55 F. Kohn

T. Woodburn Ford Fiesta Rally3 +30’24.5 25 49 J. Keferbock

I. Minor Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +31’21.1 26 59 C. Allkofer

K. Götzenber Ford Fiesta Rally2 +34’06.9 27 61 T. Schulz

M. Wenzel Opel Corsa Rally4 +34’52.9 28 47 M. Horak

I. Horak Skoda Fabia R5 +35’57.6 29 64 M. Fontana

A. Arnaboldi Peugeot 208 Rally4 +36’32.8 30 68 P. Kačírek

P. Řiháková Skoda Fabia R5 +39’19.8 31 33 E. Evans

St. Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +39’58.2 32 62 C. Mohe

A. Hirschadac Renault Clio Rally3 +44’36.0 33 63 Z. László

G. Zsiros Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +47’46.0 34 35 A. Cachón

A. López Citroën C3 Rally2 +48’32.8 35 71 W. Irlacher

E. Irlacher Peugeot 208 Rally4 +49’05.6 36 76 P. Strabello

D. Bianchi Peugeot 208 Rally4 +50’34.6 37 53 F. Marchino

P. Elia Skoda Fabia R5 +52’03.9 38 72 C. Wallner

F. Konrad Ford Fiesta Rally4 +54’27.9 39 73 P. Borodin

R. Cheprasov Ford Fiesta Rally4 +54’45.2 40 62 A. Fumal

J. Escartefigue Alpine A110 Rally RGT +56’20.9 41 70 J. Jirovec

J. Kral Skoda Fabia R5 +58’10.6 42 66 P. Nešetřil

J. Chernoch Porsche 997 GT3 +59’04.0 43 52 M. Díaz-Aboitiz

R. Sanjuan Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +1:01’44.5 44 32 J. Mcerlean

J. Fulton Hyundai i20 N Rally2 +1:03’16.3 45 78 C. Wilson

S. Marsh Ford Fiesta Rally4 +1:03’48.0 46 45 A. Von

J. Hain Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +1:05’50.6 47 54 H. Vossen

R. Van Ford Fiesta Rally2 +1:10’54.5 48 75 T. Weigert

J. Weigert Peugeot 208 Rally4 +1:14’38.8 49 80 See Sen.

Z. Omelka Renault Clio Rally5 +1:20’00.9 50 79 T. Pahlitzsch

S. Grundmann Peugeot 208 Rally4 +1:31’00.3 51 56 F. Schwarz

B. Ettel Ford Fiesta Rally3 +1:31’55.5 52 67 M. Rada

J. Jugas Abarth 124 Rally RGT +1:51’02.3 53 57 M. Ravenščak

D. Ravenščak Ford Fiesta Rally3 +2:23’03.9 54 81 S. Šekuljica

D. Petrović Renault Clio Rally5 +2:59’18.6 60 M. Van

H. Bart Renault Clio Rally3 50 O. Fukunaga

M. Saida Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 4 E. Lappi

J. Ferm Hyundai i20 N Rally1 74 D. Yein

T. Hsieh Skoda Fabia R5 37 R. Korhonen

A. Viinikka Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 77 C. Windischberger

P. Treybal Citroën DS3 R5 51 E. Boland

M. Joseph Citroën C3 Rally2 40 M. Gamba

N. Gonella Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 21 Y. Rossel

A. Dunand Citroën C3 Rally2 WRC Rally Central Europe ranking 2023

Video highlights WRC Rally Central Europe 2023

Rally Central Europe 2023 VIDEO highlights

