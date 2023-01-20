The second season ofit was hybrid of the World Rally Championship WRC starts on January 22, 2023 with the Monte Carlo Rally and ends the November 19, 2023 with the Rally of Japan. The season has a total of 13 championship appointments, as in 2022. In Italy the WRC stage takes place in Sardiniaon the dirt roads of Algheroin the weekend from 1 to 4 June 2023.
WRC 2023 calendar
The 2023 WRC calendar is contested over thirteen rounds in Europe, Africa, North and South America and Asia. The season begins with the iconic appointment of Montecarlo and continues in Sweden and then into Mexico. The fourth stage takes place in Croatiathe fifth in Portugal and the sixth in Italy on the dirt roads of Alghero in Sardinia.
In the months of June, July, August and September the WRC is held in the order of Kenya, Estonia, Finland And Greece. The last three championship appointments are those of Chileof the unedited Rally Central Europe in Germany and of the grand finale in Japan.
CALENDAR World Rally Championship WRC 2023
|STAGES
|DATE
|RALLY
|SITE
|FUND
|1
|January 19-22
|Rallye Monte Carlo
|Monk
|Snow-asphalt
|2
|February 24-27
|Rally Sweden
|Umea
|Snow
|3
|March 16-19
|Rally Mexico
|Leon
|Land
|4
|April 20-23
|Rally Croatia
|Zagreb
|Asphalt
|5
|May 11-14
|Rally Portugal
|Matosinhos
|Land
|6
|01-04 June
|Rally Italy Sardinia
|Olbia
|Land
|7
|June 22-25
|Rally Safari Kenya
|Nairobi
|Land
|8
|July 20-23
|Rally Estonia
|Tartu
|Land
|9
|03-06 August
|Rally Finland
|Jyvaskylä
|Land
|10
|07-10 September
|Rally Acropolis Greece
|Mine
|Land
|11
|28/9-1 October
|Rally Chile
|conception
|Land
|12
|October 26-29
|Rally Central Europe
|Passau/Germany
|Asphalt-earth
|13
|November 16-19
|Rally Japan
|Aichi/Gifu
|Asphalt
WRC 2023 teams and drivers
News also among the pilots with Ford M-Sport that welcomes Ott Tanak paired with Martin Jarveoja And Pierre-Louis Loubet sailed from Nicolas Gilsoulformer navigator alongside Thierry Neuville. Hyundai instead deploys the crews formed by Thierry Neuville And Martijn Wydaeghe, Esapekka Lappi And Janne Ferm. Craig Breen shares the third Hyundai car with the crew led by Dani Deaf.
Finally the Toyota world champion 2022 confirmed the crews of Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin and of Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen. Takamoto Katsuta, sailed by Aaron Johnston, shares third car with Sebastien Ogierthe latter navigated by Vincent Landais.
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|7
|Pierre Louis Loubet/Nicolas Gilsoul
|Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport
|8
|Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja
|Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport
|4
|Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|6
|Dani Sordo/Candido Carrera
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|11
|Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|42
|Craig Breen/James Fulton
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|17
|Sebastian Ogier/Vincenzo Landais
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|18
|Takamoto Katsuta/Aron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|33
|Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|69
|Kalle Rovanperä/Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
