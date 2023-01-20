The second season ofit was hybrid of the World Rally Championship WRC starts on January 22, 2023 with the Monte Carlo Rally and ends the November 19, 2023 with the Rally of Japan. The season has a total of 13 championship appointments, as in 2022. In Italy the WRC stage takes place in Sardiniaon the dirt roads of Algheroin the weekend from 1 to 4 June 2023.

WRC 2023 calendar

The 2023 WRC calendar is contested over thirteen rounds in Europe, Africa, North and South America and Asia. The season begins with the iconic appointment of Montecarlo and continues in Sweden and then into Mexico. The fourth stage takes place in Croatiathe fifth in Portugal and the sixth in Italy on the dirt roads of Alghero in Sardinia.

The 2023 WRC season kicks off with the Monte Carlo Rally

In the months of June, July, August and September the WRC is held in the order of Kenya, Estonia, Finland And Greece. The last three championship appointments are those of Chileof the unedited Rally Central Europe in Germany and of the grand finale in Japan.

CALENDAR World Rally Championship WRC 2023

STAGES DATE RALLY SITE FUND 1 January 19-22 Rallye Monte Carlo Monk Snow-asphalt 2 February 24-27 Rally Sweden Umea Snow 3 March 16-19 Rally Mexico Leon Land 4 April 20-23 Rally Croatia Zagreb Asphalt 5 May 11-14 Rally Portugal Matosinhos Land 6 01-04 June Rally Italy Sardinia Olbia Land 7 June 22-25 Rally Safari Kenya Nairobi Land 8 July 20-23 Rally Estonia Tartu Land 9 03-06 August Rally Finland Jyvaskylä Land 10 07-10 September Rally Acropolis Greece Mine Land 11 28/9-1 October Rally Chile conception Land 12 October 26-29 Rally Central Europe Passau/Germany Asphalt-earth 13 November 16-19 Rally Japan Aichi/Gifu Asphalt WRC 2023 calendar

The Rally d’Italia takes place in Sardinia from 01 to 04 June 2023

WRC 2023 teams and drivers

News also among the pilots with Ford M-Sport that welcomes Ott Tanak paired with Martin Jarveoja And Pierre-Louis Loubet sailed from Nicolas Gilsoulformer navigator alongside Thierry Neuville. Hyundai instead deploys the crews formed by Thierry Neuville And Martijn Wydaeghe, Esapekka Lappi And Janne Ferm. Craig Breen shares the third Hyundai car with the crew led by Dani Deaf.

Kalle Rovanperä is the reigning WRC World Champion

Finally the Toyota world champion 2022 confirmed the crews of Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin and of Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen. Takamoto Katsuta, sailed by Aaron Johnston, shares third car with Sebastien Ogierthe latter navigated by Vincent Landais.

# CREW CAR 7 Pierre Louis Loubet/Nicolas Gilsoul Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport 8 Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport 4 Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm Hyundai i20N Rally1 6 Dani Sordo/Candido Carrera Hyundai i20N Rally1 11 Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20N Rally1 42 Craig Breen/James Fulton Hyundai i20N Rally1 17 Sebastian Ogier/Vincenzo Landais Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 18 Takamoto Katsuta/Aron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 33 Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 69 Kalle Rovanperä/Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 WRC 2023 teams and drivers

