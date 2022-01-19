1. Hybrids in rush hour

The highest motorsport classes are primarily driving advertisements for the participating manufacturers, and therefore have to keep up with the times. Many years after Formula 1, the WRC is now also switching to a hybrid drive, at least in the highest category, populated by Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport (Ford).

The new generation of rally guns uses the same 1.6-turbo (380 hp) as the previous one, but supplemented with a standardized 100 kW electric motor. At peak times, this produces a total power of 520 hp. That is more than the old WRCs, but the cars will be slower, partly due to the extra weight of the battery of 3.9 kWh. The latter is also the same for everyone, in order to keep development costs as low as possible.

The cars are no longer based on production cars, but built around a tubular chassis. This results in a safer whole, as some serious accidents during the preparation of the season already illustrated. They are also less sophisticated in several respects: there is no longer an active center differential, the downforce is limited and the suspension is simplified. The riders also have to shift gears again via a mechanical link, instead of paddles.

It will undoubtedly reset the balance of power, so it is absolutely impossible to predict which of the new cars will be the fastest and most reliable: the Hyundai i20, Ford Puma orToyota GR Yaris.

2. From Rally1 to Rally5

At the same time, the FIA ​​has kept a close eye on the messy division of categories in rallying. Rally1 to Rally5, these are the five scales from now on, with Rally1 being the new name of the top class, the former WRC cars. The Rally2 cars used to be known as R5, Rally 3 is similar to the earlier Group N’s. Rally4 and Rally5 are the two-wheel drive cars, formerly known as R2 and R1.

Speaking of Rally2, on the start list of the Monte Carlo we find an old acquaintance in that category. Freddy Loix, 51 now and already several years retired from rallying, will be joining us again. He shares a Skoda Fabia Evo with Pieter Tsjoen as co-pilot.

3. Ogier won’t be world champion

Although 8-time world champion Sébastien Ogier is back at the start of the Monte-Carlo Rally, it is certain that he will not take another title at the end of the season. The Frenchman is no longer running a full campaign, so the way is open for Thierry Neuville, Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanperä or Ott Tänak to claim the throne. The latter was already the best in 2019, Neuville was already 5 times vice world champion.

M-Sport has to make do with lesser gods such as Adrien Fourmaux, Gus Greensmith or Craig Breen. But also the supreme god: Sébastien Loeb drives a Ford Puma de Monte-Carlo, almost 10 years after his last victory in the Maritime Alps.

4. The Loriaux Factor

Success for Thierry Neuville would be a Belgian success in several respects. After all, Hyundai snatched Christian Loriaux from M-Sport in the middle of last year, the charismatic Carolo widely regarded as one of the most gifted engineers in the WRC. The question is whether he has had enough time to make his mark on the orange-blue i20.

5. The calendar looks pretty normal

After two seasons turned upside down by Covid-19, we will hopefully experience another normal year this year. Without an American hatch, but another round in New Zealand, and hopefully this time the return to Japan. There is still a spot available in August, but it is already known that that will not be filled by a round in Ypres.