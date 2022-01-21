The World Rally WRC 2022 inaugurates the new hybrid era, with a technical regulation that introduces the category “Rally1” to replace the World Rally Car. The WRC 2022 calendar opens in January with the classic appointment of Monte Carlo Rally and closes in November with the Rally of Japan. The season has a total of 13 world championships.

In Italy the WRC makes a stop in Sardinia on the dirt roads of Alghero, in the weekend from 2 to 5 June 2022.

WORLD RALLY CALENDAR 2022

WRC 2022 World Rally Calendar

WRC 2022 new hybrid regulation Rally1

The new category makes its debut in the WRC of 2022 Rally1, which also introduces the hybrid transmissions in sport. Rally cars therefore also have a electric motor from 100 kW (134.1 HP), to support the current 4-cylinder in-line thermal unit 1.6-liter turbo petrol.

The cars and the protagonists of the WRC 2022 World Rally

It is therefore a powertrain plug-in hybrid, with the electric motor that must be used during transfers and when crossing built-up areas.

Furthermore, the drivers are free to use the electric motor also to have additional power in the race but respecting the FIA rules, which determine how much power can be used e how long a pilot can use it.

WRC 2022 how the Rally1 hybrid system works

In the WRC 2022 for the race operation of the Rally1 hybrid system, the FIA ​​has established three distinct phases where teams can use the electric unit:

Ford Puma Rally1 WRC

In the hierarchy of rally cars of the new WRC season, behind Rally1 are the “Rally2”, reserved for professional producer teams and independent teams, and the “Rally3” for private crews e “Gentlemen driver”. Even rally cars “Rally4” And “Rally5”In 2022 can participate in WRC rallies.

Full Electric mode : mode in which the crews can use only the 100 kW electric motor to move and travel with the Rally1 car, to be used in the Service Park and when traveling to built-up areas;

: mode in which the crews can use only the 100 kW electric motor to move and travel with the Rally1 car, to be used in the Service Park and when traveling to built-up areas; Stage Start mode : mode designed exclusively for the start of the special stages, where thermal and electric motors work in pairs to guarantee all available power (500 HP);

: mode designed exclusively for the start of the special stages, where thermal and electric motors work in pairs to guarantee all available power (500 HP); Stage Mode: with this mode drivers and teams have the ability to customize 3 mappings, in order to decide how to distribute the hybrid power during each special stage. In fact, the additional power of the electric motor can only be used for a few seconds during the tests and not for the entire performance.

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 WRC

Due to the new technical regulation the Ford with his team M-Sport brings the Ford Puma Rally1 hybrid, which replaces the old one Fiesta WRC Plus. Hyundai And Toyota continue to use the i20 and the GR Yaris.

Hyundai i20 Rally1 WRC

