There is no peace for Neuville

In the last two rallies of the current season, Thierry Neuville experienced decidedly unfortunate moments from a sporting point of view: while in Croatia he made a mistake that denied him a potential victory, in the last round in Portugal he lost his fight with Esapekka Lappi for the podium, in this case due to a technical problem with the engine. An unscheduled event that relegated the Belgian from Hyundai to fifth position, with the latter now also having to deal with a heavy fine.

Forgetfulness in Portugal

At the end of SS17third last stage of the Lusitanian test in Fafe, his co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe He has not presented the tag of the branding table to the marshals in the usual post-internship time control. An oversight due to an operation carried out before the delivery, which saw Wydaeghe take a photo of the dashboard of his Hyundai to be sent to the team engineers, who were supposed to evaluate the problem accused by the Belgian crew during the stage.

The penalty

An error that Wydaeghe openly admitted to the marshals, who were also lenient in the sanction inflicted on the participants: for this type of infraction, in fact, the Race Direction can also exclude from the classification those who do not show their time card at the end of a stage , but judged the tension of the moment and the subsequent forgetfulness (in addition to the lack of impact on the correct running of the rally), Neuville and Wydaeghe were penalized with a fine of 10,000 euros.

More fines

The Hyundai crew weren’t the only ones to be fined in Portugal. Still within the Korean team, too Dani Deaf2nd behind Kalle Rovanperä, suffered a €1,000 fine for not wearing the Pirelli cap provided by the WRC during the podium ceremony in Matosinhos. The Spanish driver celebrated with a personal Red Bull cap, making a mistake very similar to Ott Tänak’s at the 2021 Rally Spain.