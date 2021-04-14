Once Nacon Interactive announced that in the following days they were going to present news of their driving games, they anticipated that the first to be presented would be the new installment of their saga linked to the rally championship, WRC. After having achieved significant success with WRC 9 and its adaptation to the new consoles, now it is the turn to offer the WRC 10 first details, where we find as the first relevant data, that its launch will be effective in September.
The Official presentation from WRC 10 arrives in the form of a trailer with which they advertise the game and offer the WRC 10 first details, with a proposal that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the championship and that will reach both Xbox, Playstation and Switch consoles, as well as PC in September.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the championship, WRC 10 offers a new anniversary edition, packed with new content and sensations. Relive the most intense moments from 1973 to today! WRC 10’s historical mode puts your driving skills to the test through 19 historical events that require you to adapt to the racing conditions of each time period.
The one that is celebrated on 50th anniversary of the World Rally Championship serves to offer a game that honors all those years of competition. And it is one of the first issues they seek to list, offering classic cars and classic moments since this championship is held. Obviously, from there, it is sought that WRC 10 offers all the news of the official championship which is celebrated this year, and therefore includes up to four new rallies, Estonia, Croatia, Belgium and Spain. But to this are added 6 historical rallies, including environments such as Acropolis, San Remo, Germany and Argentina.
They describe up to 120 special stages, 52 official teams of the 2021 season from the different categories of the official championship, from the Junior WRC to the WRC. To attend the historical tribute, it is stated that there will be a good number of classic cars. Championship icons with captions from brands such as Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota and more … for a total of 20 cars.
All this serves to describe the first details of WRC 10, which also introduces some news for your Career Mode. A mode that is endorsed by critics and the community, as one of the best in racing games. This has also been updated, having substantial changes for this edition. Career mode now includes a color editor so you can create your own team and add your colors to contemporary cars. And all this will be complemented by a new physics engine “Hyper-realistic and ultra-precise”, making the game even better. It will be possible to manage some aspects with more precision, since greater precision has been considered in aspects such as aerodynamics, turbo and braking management on different surfaces.
Regarding the technical section, that there are versions for two generations will endorse different graphic criteria, but above all they have wanted to emphasize that WRC 10 will offer substantial improvements in the sound section, seeking to reinforce the immersion. An immersion that allows reinforcing the bet on eSports that they have been offering for years. A very powerful competitive component with daily and weekly challenges and clubs will be offered as usual. With these, it will be possible to create competitions, with which to compare times with the community and friends.
WRC 10 is scheduled to see the light of day in September 2021, coming equally to Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as PC.
