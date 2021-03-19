From Ubisoft they wanted to announce news about the content planned for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, presenting new free content and information about the first major expansion of the game. Wrath of the Druids, the first expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a release date, But before that a new update will arrive, corresponding to March, which will add new events and content for free.

And based on the release order, we take a look at the trailer for the March update that will focus on the Ostara Festival, an event that is celebrated in the Nordic cultures as a consequence of the entrance of spring. And we have said goodbye to winter and the Vikings celebrate Ostara to welcome the new season.

The Assassin’s Creed Youtube channel has been the place where they wanted to offer this trailer that introduces the news that comes in the March update. From March 18 to April 8, Eivor and his clan will be able to enjoy the Ostara Festival. In the same way that the Yule was celebrated, the festival will appear in the camp with new activities and new rewards that can be exchanged with the points obtained from successfully completing them. To this, a new option is added, the transfiguration, which allows you to change the appearance without losing the characteristics of the equipment.

But on the other hand, there was a need to talk about more ambitious plans. There arises Wrath of the Druids, the first expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a release date that has been located for next April 29. The first major expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will allow you to visit Ireland, where mysteries of an ancient Druidic cult will be unraveled. Research and exploration will have to be made in search of Gaelic myths and folklore. Enchanted forests, spectacular landscapes and activities that will earn you the respect and influence among the kings of the region.

Wrath of the Druids It is an expansion that is included in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass, but it can also be purchased separately. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on both Xbox consoles and Playstation, like Google Stadia and PC.