On the occasion of Realms Deep 2023, the publisher 3D Realms has released a new trailer Of Wrath: Aeon of Ruin to announce its release date official: February 27, 2024. Considering that the game has been available in early access since November 22, 2019, this is good news for those who have been waiting for the definitive version for quite some time.

The trailer

The video it is also an excellent way to see the semi-final version of the game in action, which over the years has been refined and fixed in every aspect, as well as enriched with content.

For those who don’t know it, it’s a first-person shooter that looks back to past classics like Quake. In fact it is powered by the engine of the first chapter of the id Software series. So expect very high-speed gameplay. Moreover, the developers’ objective is to resume the various DOOM, QUAKE, DUKE NUKEM 3D, BLOOD, UNREAL and HEXEN to ferry them into the 21st century.

The player takes on the role ofOutlander, to whom this Shepherd of Wayward Souls entrusts the task of killing the surviving Guardians of the old world. Easy to say, given that they have an army of demons and bloodthirsty monsters.

Realms Deep is a great event for fans of the so-called boomer shooters, between announcements such as those of the HD version of Dusk, launches of demos such as that of Phantom Fury and the arrival of expansions such as that of Ion Fury: Aftershock.