Wrapper | What kind of Käärijä mural will be on the wall of Prisma in Vantaa? The public gets to vote

The city of Vantaa opened voting on the implementation of the Käärijä mural.

Vantaa the city has decided to order the Käärijä theme the mural, whose appearance is being voted on now. The artwork will be placed on the wall of Tikkurila’s Prisma.

The city ordered the competition sketches from three different artists and one work group.

The city of Vantaa, Helsingin Osuuskauppa Elanto and Trophi Fastighets AB, which owns the property, are jointly responsible for the implementation of the mural. SAV Taidekollektiiv is responsible for the production.

Voting is underway online until August 6.

The wrapper ie Jere Pöyhönen chooses the winner himself from the two options with the most votes. The winning work will be announced next week.

Anetta Lukjanova: “Cha Cha cha”

Jussi TwoSeven: Wrapper – Dance

Working group: Viv Magia, Juha Lahtinen and Joonas Koponen