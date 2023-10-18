Wrapper in Europe | In his rallying English, the driver blabbered uncontrollable interjections to the Berlin audience, especially the VIP guests laughed at the receipt

At the biggest show of Käärijä’s first European tour, the audience got excited about the music and interpreted Finnish rally English.

Berlin

“Wrap it upWrap it up!”

The screams of the German audience echo in Berlin’s Huxley’s Neue Welt with a sound that sounds slightly Savoyard.

Wrapper has come to the German capital, and the enthusiasm is intense. However, Käärije won’t come on stage yet, because people are pouring into the 1,600-capacity hall all the time. The place is almost sold out.

The Käärijä craze that started with the spring Eurovision has not abated. Most of the shows of the first European tour, which started in Stockholm last weekend, were sold out immediately, and in many cities the show was moved to a bigger hall due to high demand.

The same thing happened in Berlin. The original 1,100-person venue quickly filled up, and now we’re in the Neue Welt, which is the biggest hall of the entire tour.

Madeline (left) and Marie came from Nuremberg, Germany.

To the place there has been a lot of audience who got excited about Käärijä for the first time in the Eurovision final and have since become better acquainted with the production of a special Finnish artist.

“After the Eurovisions, we started following him on Instagram, and we listened to a lot of his music”, people from Nuremberg Marie and Madeline tell.

Finnish texts have not been a problem for them.

“You can google them. There seems to be quite a lot of humor in them.”

The Italian Hassan (left) came to the gig with his French friend Quentin.

Italian living in Berlin Hassan is excited to see Käärijä at a concert. He has chosen pants with Käärijän green.

“I’m a little nervous because I don’t know what’s going to happen. Or if he only speaks Finnish all the time. I have listened to his albums and liked many of the songs.”

in Berlin a lot of Finns live there temporarily or more permanently, so among the audience you often hear Finnish and German or English with a Finnish accent. Kurikkalainen Saku is in Berlin, however, just visiting.

“I was in Munich to see different bands and now I came here. Next month I’m going to go see Käärijä again in Kurika.”

Saku from Kurikka (right) came with his friend Lou from Berlin.

Saku’s friend from Berlin Lou confesses to being an avid Eurovision fan and a lover of Finnish music. Both are wearing a Käärijä fan shirt.

“I got excited about Eurovision a couple of years ago because of the Blind Channel. That’s why I followed Käärij before the Eurovision final and saw how he became a really big name. There are a lot of people here who go around to see several shows on his European tour,” says Lou.

American Kate and Filipino Ren live in Berlin and are die-hard Eurovision fans.

“I don’t really understand anything about the texts. He puts on such a good show that it doesn’t hurt. I hope there’s nothing super gross about them,” Lou says and laughs.

Die-hard Eurovision fans are also an American living in Berlin Cover and originally from the Philippines Ren. They already saw Käärijä’s performance at UMK. Ren also went to see Käärijä at the pre-Eurovision party and fell in love with Käärijä’s energetic style.

“I don’t mind if you don’t understand the words to the songs,” says Kate. “He made a great impression on all of Europe, even though very few understand your language.”

Fans in the front row eagerly contacted.

Half an hour later than announced, Käärijä and his group finally arrive on stage, and the audience immediately breaks up. With a couple of minor exceptions, the evening’s program is the same as in Stockholm and Tallinn.

“ The car will totally stir up the Germans.

It soon becomes clear that the Wrapper is not alone Cha Cha Chan in reserve, because those brought in from an older production sink into the crowd brilliantly, especially Mic Mac, Hang it up and Violin string. Their choruses have short catchy words that are easy to sing along to, even if you don’t know Finnish.

Not to mention Käärijän and Antti Tuiskun from May Day hit The car stays, which totally excites the Germans. In a confusing way, the comic atmosphere is emphasized by the members of Käärijä’s band, who march in place like in a military parade.

In the songs released after the Eurovision, Käärijä has obviously wisely stayed close Cha Cha Cha – hit style. Estonian by Tommy Cash done with It’s Crazy, It’s Party works great at a gig, as well as a new song that hasn’t been released yet Hahahahahawhose metallic Jyske and “huhhahhei” screams seem to catch on at first listen.

Already at domestic concerts, Käärijä has entertained the audience with his sprawling interludes.

He is a supliik man, but when abroad the speech is given an extra twist by Käärijä’s rally and ladle English, which sometimes also reminds me of the old Tarzan-the speech of the main character of the films. In Berlin, Käärijä talks about this with the fans in the front row, although some of the conversation is misheard or misunderstood on both sides. This doesn’t seem to bother the most enthusiastic fans either.

“ “VIP! You are rich people.”

Sometimes Käärijä is sharp and hopes that no one would be disturbed at his gig, and if someone wants to kiss someone, they have to ask for permission. He also thanks the audience profusely and pays attention to the people in the loft of the hall as well. “VIP! You are rich people”, he chuckles, and everyone laughs in the loft as well.

Käärijä’s joke about how he assumed that only a few people would show up doesn’t quite go through. Finns are familiar with black and self-deprecating humor, but maybe the German audience doesn’t understand why the creator of a hit that has been listened to more than two hundred million times thinks that no one would come to see him.

Lark delights the most ardent fans, but may also have a more sinister purpose. Käärijä has more recorded productions, but there are practically only 11 songs in the concert set. With intermissions, the duration of the show stretches to a little over an hour.

At most of his concerts, Käärijä has performed at the end Cha Cha Chan twice, which doesn’t seem like an exaggeration at all this time either. Cha Cha Cha is Käärijä’s trademark, a song that many fans have wanted to listen to over and over again through their own headphones, at home parties or wherever they are.

In the extra Cha Cha Cha, Austria’s Eurovision representative Salena became the second soloist.

Another one in Berlin Cha Cha Cha is also a special number, as the guest soloist will be the duo Teya & Salena, who represented Austria in the spring Eurovision final Salena.

The trump card has been hit last on the table twice, and the Eurovision fans present are in awe.

And what’s most amazing, the whole time you’ve only heard music in Finnish.

Correction 18.10. at 10:24 p.m.: Corrected the name of the American Käärijä fan from the caption.