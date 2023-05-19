Saturday, May 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Wrapper | Cha Cha Cha at number six in the UK Official Singles Chart

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Wrapper | Cha Cha Cha at number six in the UK Official Singles Chart

Käärijä’s 6th place is the highest a Finnish-language song has reached in the British charts.

19.5. 20:48

Wrapper or Jere Pöyhönen Eurovision hit Cha Cha Cha rose to sixth place on Friday in the British official on the Top 40 singles chart.

According to Yle sixth place is the best position a Finnish-language song has reached in the British charts. Finland’s only Eurovision winner Lordi climbed with his song Hard Rock Hallelujah ranked 26th in the list in 2006.

The most successful Finnish band on the singles list is Bomfunk MC’s with their song Freestyler, which rose to number two. Daruden Sandstorm and The Rasmus’s In The Shadow reached third places in their time.

Previously Cha Cha Cha already broke JVG The eternal first of May -song record and became the most played Finnish-language song on Spotify.

British list In addition to Käärijä, the top ten includes four other Eurovision songs. Loreen’s winning song Tattoo is number two on the list, and ninth and tenth are Britain’s Mae Muller’s I Wrote a Song and the representative of Norway Alessandra Queen of Kings.

See also  Weightlifting Anni Vuohijoki renewed her plan and spoke to her boss: "Now Anni 3.0 is starting."

The British singles list has a total of 200 songs and is compiled by the Official Charts Company on behalf of British record sellers.

#Wrapper #Cha #Cha #Cha #number #Official #Singles #Chart

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukraine suffers heavy attacks from Russia – were there gaps in air defenses?

Ukraine suffers heavy attacks from Russia – were there gaps in air defenses?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result