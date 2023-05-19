Wrapper | Cha Cha Cha at number six in the UK Official Singles Chart

Käärijä’s 6th place is the highest a Finnish-language song has reached in the British charts.

Wrapper or Jere Pöyhönen Eurovision hit Cha Cha Cha rose to sixth place on Friday in the British official on the Top 40 singles chart.

According to Yle sixth place is the best position a Finnish-language song has reached in the British charts. Finland’s only Eurovision winner Lordi climbed with his song Hard Rock Hallelujah ranked 26th in the list in 2006.

The most successful Finnish band on the singles list is Bomfunk MC’s with their song Freestyler, which rose to number two. Daruden Sandstorm and The Rasmus’s In The Shadow reached third places in their time.

Previously Cha Cha Cha already broke JVG The eternal first of May -song record and became the most played Finnish-language song on Spotify.

British list In addition to Käärijä, the top ten includes four other Eurovision songs. Loreen’s winning song Tattoo is number two on the list, and ninth and tenth are Britain’s Mae Muller’s I Wrote a Song and the representative of Norway Alessandra Queen of Kings.

The British singles list has a total of 200 songs and is compiled by the Official Charts Company on behalf of British record sellers.