Wplay, a platform to easily bet from your cell phone and follow live sports statistics, has a debut bonus, which can give you up to 200,000 Colombian pesos. Here’s how to redeem it.

The first thing you need to know is that this promotion applies to those users who are going to make their first registration on the platform.

The minimum deposit to start is 10,000 pesos and the recharge can be done at any of the authorized points, either at Effecty, Grupo Éxito, Drogas la Rebaja, PTM, Recargas practisistemas, Superpagos, Soluciones en RED, Botón de pagos PSE, Credit cards and Debit cards.

If, on the contrary, you prefer to make payments online, all you have to do is enter the main page of the betting platform. At the top you will find a registration bar, enter and fill out the form.

(Keep reading: This is how you can top up the balance in your Betplay account: this is the step by step).

Step by step to withdraw your money in sports betting See also Luis Díaz and Liverpool would lose one of the team's benchmarks

As soon as you make the first payment, you will receive the much coveted debut bonus for 100% of your first deposit.

According to the official portal of the betting platform, “To redeem the bonus, the user must bet a value of four times the amount to be received”.

In other words, if you recharged $200,000, “a bonus will be received for the same value, and the user must make at least 4 bets from his credit balance for a total value of $800,000,” the company explains.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Brazil: With sports betting it is expected to make $1.2 billion dollars

Hit the goals and yellow cards of Qatar 2022 and win millions

How to bet in bookmakers safely? we explain