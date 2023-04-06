Wplay: How to avoid becoming addicted to sports betting on Wplay?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
bets
bets
This rule will be applied in all cases in which the bets are valued as winners.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Wplay is an online sports betting platform that cares about the safety and protection of its players. For this reason, the company offers a series of protection measures to players that can be found in the ‘Player Protection’ section of its website.
In this section, players can find information on how Wplay approaches compulsive gambling prevention, including self-exclusion, deposit limits and gaming sessionsas well as the ability to contact customer service at any time for help in case they feel like they are losing control.
(Keep reading: The Champions League Quarterfinals with Wplay.co).
In the same way, the website gives some recommendations that can serve as warning signs for bettors, since some of these can be related to gambling addiction, among these are:
-Spends a lot of time playing.
– You need extra money to pay expenses.
– When you play and lose, you feel helpless and want to continue playing until you get back what you bet.
– You have lost interest in your family and friends.
– He lies about his problem.
– Theft to play.
– Abandon work and other daily activities.
(Also: The Champions League Quarterfinals with Wplay.co).
More news:
Cuadrado lost control: they reveal a punch that was not seen in his fight with a rival
Millionaires had a round night and thrashed Defense and Justice
Strategies to promote gender equality in the business sector
Pamela Avendano
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Wplay #avoid #addicted #sports #betting #Wplay
Leave a Reply