Wplay: How to avoid becoming addicted to sports betting on Wplay?

Wplay is an online sports betting platform that cares about the safety and protection of its players. For this reason, the company offers a series of protection measures to players that can be found in the ‘Player Protection’ section of its website.

In this section, players can find information on how Wplay approaches compulsive gambling prevention, including self-exclusion, deposit limits and gaming sessionsas well as the ability to contact customer service at any time for help in case they feel like they are losing control.

(Keep reading: The Champions League Quarterfinals with Wplay.co).

In the same way, the website gives some recommendations that can serve as warning signs for bettors, since some of these can be related to gambling addiction, among these are:

-Spends a lot of time playing.

– You need extra money to pay expenses.

– When you play and lose, you feel helpless and want to continue playing until you get back what you bet.

– You have lost interest in your family and friends.

– He lies about his problem.

– Theft to play.

– Abandon work and other daily activities.

(Also: The Champions League Quarterfinals with Wplay.co).

More news:

Cuadrado lost control: they reveal a punch that was not seen in his fight with a rival

Millionaires had a round night and thrashed Defense and Justice

Strategies to promote gender equality in the business sector

Pamela Avendano

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL