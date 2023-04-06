Friday, April 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Wplay: How to avoid becoming addicted to sports betting on Wplay?

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Wplay: How to avoid becoming addicted to sports betting on Wplay?


close

bets

bets

bets

This rule will be applied in all cases in which the bets are valued as winners.

Wplay is an online sports betting platform that cares about the safety and protection of its players. For this reason, the company offers a series of protection measures to players that can be found in the ‘Player Protection’ section of its website.

See also  76-year-old woman shoots her dying husband dead in hospital

In this section, players can find information on how Wplay approaches compulsive gambling prevention, including self-exclusion, deposit limits and gaming sessionsas well as the ability to contact customer service at any time for help in case they feel like they are losing control.

(Keep reading: The Champions League Quarterfinals with Wplay.co).

In the same way, the website gives some recommendations that can serve as warning signs for bettors, since some of these can be related to gambling addiction, among these are:

-Spends a lot of time playing.

– You need extra money to pay expenses.

– When you play and lose, you feel helpless and want to continue playing until you get back what you bet.

– You have lost interest in your family and friends.

– He lies about his problem.

– Theft to play.

– Abandon work and other daily activities.

(Also: The Champions League Quarterfinals with Wplay.co).

More news:

Cuadrado lost control: they reveal a punch that was not seen in his fight with a rival

See also  Milinkovic-Immobile, Lazio goes. Fiorentina spread out on the counterattack

Millionaires had a round night and thrashed Defense and Justice

Strategies to promote gender equality in the business sector

Pamela Avendano
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Wplay #avoid #addicted #sports #betting #Wplay

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
When will Super Mario Bros. Movie come to streaming? Atomix

When will Super Mario Bros. Movie come to streaming? Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result