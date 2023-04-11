Problems with the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the amount of ammunition and equipment, may lead to the fact that Kyiv’s original goals regarding the expected counter-offensive this spring will not materialize. This was reported by the newspaper on April 10 The Washington Post with reference to published US intelligence documents.

It is noted that information about the lack of military and weapons in Ukraine differs from public statements by the administration of US President Joe Biden about the viability of the Ukrainian army. This fact will give courage to critics advocating an end to the conflict.

On April 11, the former head of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Special Forces Command of the Russian Air Force, reserve colonel Sergei Khatylev, said that Ukrainian militants will not be able to conduct an effective counteroffensive, because, first of all, they do not have enough manpower. As Khatylev recalled, the Ukrainian militants themselves have long been saying that they do not have enough ammunition.

According to a fighter of the Akhmat special forces detachment, Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) are probing the defenses of Russian forces in the Kremennaya area in order to launch a future counteroffensive. On April 10, he said that Russian forces stop such attempts in 10-15 minutes.

Also on that day, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that Ukrainians should not wait for “magic” dates for a counteroffensive. Information hype, according to Danilov, does not benefit the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he added.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

