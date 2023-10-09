The Israeli authorities have requested the United States to supply a new batch of interceptor missiles for the Iron Dome missile defense system. The newspaper reported this on October 8 The Washington Post with reference to sources.

In addition, Israel would like to receive from the United States a new batch of small-diameter aerial bombs, as well as ammunition for machine guns. In addition, journalists reported increased cooperation in the exchange of intelligence.

The Washington Post’s interlocutor said that the White House plans to combine military assistance to Israel and Ukraine into a single request, which will soon be considered in Congress.

On the same day, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin ordered the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to be sent to the eastern Mediterranean due to the situation in Israel. The strike group also includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy, as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney and USS Roosevelt.

On the morning of October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The militants also invaded border areas in the south of the country. Against the backdrop of the situation, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service.

Later, Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed.

On the evening of October 8, the Israeli army said it had struck approximately 800 targets in the Gaza Strip. The military said it attacked about 120 targets around Beit Hanoun, an area it says serves as a “terrorist nest” for Hamas.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine intends to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital.