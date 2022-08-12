During a special operation in Ukraine and Donbass, mineral deposits totaling $12.4 trillion went under the control of the Russian Federation. On August 10, writes the American edition The Washington Post.

According to the publication, we are talking about “almost half” of the cost of resources at 2209 deposits, this includes 63% of coal deposits, 42% of metal deposits, 33% of rare earth deposits, 20% of natural gas deposits, 11% of oil deposits. Also, a certain part of the minerals went to the Russian Federation after the annexation of Crimea. In addition, Ukraine has lost large deposits of uranium, gold and limestone.

Presumably, the Ukrainian side may lose access to 2/3 of its reserves of energy resources and minerals.

“If the Europeans cannot quickly diversify their sources of oil and gas, they will remain heavily dependent on Russian hydrocarbons,” SecDev co-founder Robert Magga told the newspaper.

On June 2, the head of the administration of the Russian-controlled Zaporozhye region, Yevhen Balitsky, issued a decree on the nationalization of property belonging to Ukraine. Land plots, natural resources, strategic objects of economic sectors, property owned by the country as of February 24 this year are supposed to be transferred to the ownership of the region.

In February, experts said that the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, recognized by Russia, have great economic, industrial and human potential. At the time of the actual collapse of Ukraine in 2013, the Donetsk and Lugansk regions together provided 16% of GDP, and the share of Donbass in the sale of the country’s industrial products was higher than any other region of Ukraine.

Russia launched a special operation to protect the DPR and LPR on February 24. It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

