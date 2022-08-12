Ukraine has lost access to mineral deposits worth at least $12.4 trillion. On Wednesday, August 10, writes the American The Washington Post (WP).

“Ukraine has some of the world’s largest reserves of titanium and iron ore, deposits of untapped lithium and huge deposits of coal. Together they are worth tens of trillions of dollars. The lion’s share of these coal deposits, which have provided Ukraine’s most important steel industry for decades, are concentrated in the east, where Moscow has been most successful.

The newspaper cites an analysis by Canadian geopolitical risk firm SecDev that shows at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukrainian energy, metals and minerals is currently under Russian control.

Many minerals from these deposits are necessary for the creation and operation of high-tech products from microelectronics to components for aviation. This may make it difficult for Western countries to find alternatives to imports from Russia and China, she noted.Newspaper.Ru“.

This is about half the cost of resources at 2,209 fields explored by the company. To date, Ukraine has lost 63% of coal deposits, 11% of oil deposits, 20% of natural gas deposits, 42% of metal deposits and 33% of rare earth deposits. At the same time, some of these resources went to Russia in 2014 after reunification with Crimea.

Ukraine also lost large deposits of uranium, gold and limestone, clarifies R.T.

According to SecDev co-founder Robert Mugg, the Europeans will not be able to diversify the sources of oil and gas, they will remain highly dependent on Russian hydrocarbons, quotes him as saying “Moscow 24“.

On June 2, the head of the military-civilian administration (CAA) of the Russian-controlled Zaporozhye region, Yevhen Balitsky, issued a decree on the nationalization of property belonging to Ukraine. Land plots, natural resources, strategic objects of economic sectors, property owned by the country as of February 24 of this year were supposed to be transferred to the ownership of the region.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, which it launched on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

