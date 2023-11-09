At least 19 Ukrainian military personnel, including several high-ranking officers, died in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region. This was reported on Thursday, November 9 The Washington Post.

It is alleged that on the morning of November 3, servicemen of the 128th mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) gathered for an award ceremony that took place not far from the line of combat contact. At the same time, holding such ceremonies is supported by Ukrainian officials, since events in such a place supposedly help maintain morale.

The newspaper claims that the area was hit during the ceremony.

“Many of them (military personnel – Ed.) took off their helmets during the event and received head injuries. Dozens of others were injured,” the material says.

One soldier said it was difficult to estimate the exact number of wounded and killed at the scene.

The Washington Post clarifies that usually about 30 people are present at award ceremonies, and the events themselves take place in a well-protected bunker or trench. However, on November 3, the awards ceremony was held in an open area and was attended by about 100 people, including undecorated fighters.

On November 5, one of the soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade stated that responsibility for the deaths of the soldiers lay with the leadership of the unit.

On November 5, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of up to 45 militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction. Attack attempts were suppressed in the Verbovoy and Rabotino areas. There, the personnel and equipment of the 71st Jaeger, 82nd Airborne Assault, and 33rd Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit by fire.

In addition, in this direction, attacks by assault groups of the 117th mechanized, 46th airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 3rd brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine were repelled.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.