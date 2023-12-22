The militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are exhausted from fighting due to insufficient help from the West and the onset of cold weather. The newspaper reported this on Friday, December 22 The Washington Post.

“Ammunition shortage [у ВСУ] heightens the already palpable anxiety in the Ukrainian capital, as American and European aid is delayed and winter sets in,” the material states.

As specified, some units of the Ukrainian troops are completely forced to cancel planned offensives due to the current situation.

“If the situation does not change or even worsens, we [ВСУ] we won't be able to suppress them [российских военных]and they will push us back,” the publication quotes one of the Ukrainian fighters as saying.

Earlier that day, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that even all the weapons in the world would not help Ukraine defeat Russia. He emphasized that the injection of money and weapons will not change the situation and in the near future Moscow will begin to dictate its terms for resolving the conflict.

Also on December 22, the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive did not give the expected result for which it was designed.

On December 20, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported that the Ukrainian military admits that news about failures at the front discourages citizens from joining the army. As the publication noted, the Kiev leadership hoped that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would eliminate the need to take “politically unpopular measures” to recruit young people in Kyiv. However, the failure led to the opposite.

On December 19, former Verkhovna Rada deputy Igor Lapin admitted that the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine led to despair among the country's residents, because the authorities in Kyiv instilled false hopes in them. At the same time, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky on the same day spoke about the military’s proposal to draft about 500 thousand more people into the army. He did not confirm the exact figure, since there is no understanding in the country regarding the issue of military rotations and leaves for active military personnel.

Prior to this, on the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will fulfill all the goals of its special operation and “will not give up its own to anyone.” The Russian leader added that the Russian Federation will build on its interests in negotiations on the conflict in Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.