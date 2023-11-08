Failures at the front and tensions within the Ukrainian leadership are creating public discord in Ukraine, as well as lowering the morale of the civilian population. The newspaper writes about this on November 8 The Washington Post (WP).

“Public divisions are beginning to emerge in Ukraine’s previously unshakable national unity. <…> The lack of good news is weakening civilian morale, and fears are growing that Russia will soon resume attacks on energy infrastructure, which could make life unbearable in the coldest months of the year,” the newspaper notes.

The situation was aggravated by the recent statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, about the deadlock in the conflict with Russia, which caused disagreements in the upper echelons of power.

“The issue of the stalemate is particularly sensitive because Ukrainian officials fear the perceived stalemate could mean they will be pressured into ceding territory in negotiations with Russia,” the newspaper writes.

According to the author of the article, Zaluzhny is very popular in Ukraine and could be a potential threat to the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky if the military man decides to start a political career.

In addition, the source of negativity in Ukrainian society is the switching of international attention to the Middle East conflict and disagreements in the United States regarding the provision of assistance to Kyiv, the publication emphasizes.

Earlier that day, Czech Parliament member Radovan Vich announced a turning point in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv will never be able to defeat its neighbor – a nuclear power. He also noted that Zaluzhny realizes that the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian army has dried up.

Before this, on November 3, NBC reported that the United States and Europe were discussing with Ukraine the start of peace negotiations with Russia. According to media reports, Western countries openly stated that Kyiv will have to compromise in order to conclude a peace treaty. It is noted that Western states insist on starting negotiations before the end of the year. In turn, the US and Ukrainian authorities officially deny the existence of these discussions.

In early November, Zaluzhny said that Ukrainian troops could not achieve a breakthrough because the conflict had reached a dead end. Delaying hostilities carries great risks for the army. Afterwards, the AFP agency reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces military predicted their defeat and complained about the state of affairs.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.