Three days before the riots in Washington, US Capitol police knew that the Congress building would be the target of the protesters. The newspaper writes about it The Washington Post citing a law enforcement intelligence report.

The document spoke about the possible use of violence by thousands of protesters who will gather in the center of Washington. It was also noted that supporters of the incumbent President Donald Trump viewed January 6 as the last opportunity to revise the election results.

“The target of Trump supporters will not necessarily be their opponents, as it was before, but rather, Congress itself will become the target,” the report said.

In addition, the Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Virginia warned colleagues in Washington about the expected acts of violence on January 6 a day before. It was on this day that Congress was supposed to approve the results of the presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joseph Biden.

Earlier, the US said that supporters of Trump, who staged riots on Capitol Hill, intended to “capture and kill elected officials.”

We will remind, on January 6, protesters broke into the building of the US Congress. They thwarted the approval of the presidential election results. Several people became victims of the riots in Washington, 50 law enforcement officers were injured. More than 90 criminal cases were initiated.