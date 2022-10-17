Among the leaders of Western countries, the popularity of the ideas of Russian President Vladimir Putin is growing. An American newspaper wrote about this on October 16 The Washington Post.

The article notes that in late September, Vladimir Putin delivered a speech that appealed to many “in democracies from the United States of America to much of Europe.”

Speaking to the publication, Nicholas Gvozdev, professor of national security studies at the US Naval War College, noted a trend that is reflected in the world’s frustration with the democratic process, which does not lead to the emergence of effective, charismatic leaders.

According to him, it is not only about politicians. Gvozdev cited the American entrepreneur Elon Musk as an example. He referred to him as “the one who solves problems and gets the job done.”

Earlier, on October 12, Vladimir Putin said that the West should not refuse to cooperate with the Russian Federation. According to the president, Russia is ready to buy European goods, but the European Union does not sell them, as a result, the deficit is growing. Putin drew attention to the fact that the European prosperity of the last decades was largely based on cooperation with the Russian Federation.

On the same day, US President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a “rational” leader. However, he stressed that he “miscalculated” in Ukraine.

On October 7, the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion published data, according to which the level of confidence of Russians in Vladimir Putin is 81%.