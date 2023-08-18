The US intelligence community believes that Ukraine will not be able to achieve its goals during the counteroffensive. This was reported by the newspaper on August 17 The Washington Post with reference to sources.

It is noted that, according to a classified intelligence forecast, Ukraine will not be able to reach Melitopol and cut the land corridor through new regions. According to the source of the newspaper, this is due to the experience of the RF Armed Forces in protecting territories.

In connection with these forecasts, the Kyiv authorities and their Western collaborators are looking for those responsible for the fact that the counteroffensive, for which tens of billions of dollars were allocated, Western weapons and military equipment, did not achieve its goals.

The newspaper points out that such prospects for a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) are already generating controversy in the US Congress. Some representatives of the Republican Party are not ready to support the request for additional funding for Kyiv. Also, US officials do not agree that Ukraine’s possession of F-16 fighter jets or ATACMS missile systems would change the situation on the battlefield.

Earlier in the day, US House of Representatives Andrew Harris acknowledged the failure of Ukraine’s counteroffensive and questioned the wisdom of Washington providing further support to Kyiv without proper oversight.

Also, American journalist Seymour Hersh said that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) notified Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that Ukraine had failed the counteroffensive.

On August 15, the former Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army, General of the Reserve Jiri Šedivy, said that excessive expectations and attacks in three directions at once led to the failure of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the preliminary results of the hostilities during the special operation in Ukraine show that Kyiv’s military resource is almost exhausted.

On August 12, The Times newspaper, citing a US military officer who trained Ukrainian troops, noted that NATO leaders hoped for a miracle in the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which Kiev promised to the bloc, but these expectations did not come true.

The day before, Franz-Stefan Gadi, a military analyst at the Center for a New American Security, pointed out that the scale of the loss of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield suggests that the West overestimated the ability of the Ukrainian military to use it.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.