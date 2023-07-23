The United States still does not intend to supply Ukraine with ATACMS operational-tactical missile systems. This was reported by the newspaper on July 22 The Washington Post citing Pentagon sources.

It is noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden “so far firmly adheres” to its position and does not plan to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, pressure from American lawmakers and Kyiv is growing.

According to the newspaper, due to disappointment due to the slow pace of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and Biden’s controversial statements, speculation and speculation began about possible deliveries of ATACMS to Ukraine in the near future. However, the source of the publication stressed that there are no substantive discussions on this topic, and Washington’s position has not changed.

As the source of The Washington Post pointed out, the Pentagon believes that ATACMS systems are not included in the list of the most urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, the department fears undermining the combat readiness of the United States due to the supply of these missile systems to Kyiv.

The day before, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan said that Washington continues to discuss with Kiev the possibility of supplying ATACMS, but a final decision has not yet been made.

On July 20, former US Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl said that Washington was convinced that there was no need to supply Ukraine with ATACMS.

On July 17, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh explained that the Pentagon does not remove the issue of the possibility of supplying Kiev with ATACMS operational-tactical missile systems, but at the moment believes that Kiev has everything it needs on the battlefield.

On July 14, the US House of Representatives approved the country’s draft defense budget for fiscal year 2024, which will cost about $886 billion. The document provides for the allocation of $80 million, which will go to ATACMS for Kiev.

Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said in an interview with Izvestia on July 12 that the United States is trying to balance between delivering another military aid to Ukraine, and doing it carefully and having calculated the subsequent risks. Therefore, there is controversy in Washington on this issue. Thus, he commented on the information of The New York Times that there was a “quiet debate” in the administration of US President Joe Biden about the possible transfer of ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine.

On June 29, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US administration was ready to approve the delivery of ATACMS systems to Kyiv. According to the publication, the issue of supplies is in the process of coordination at the highest level.

The initiative to provide Kyiv with ATACMS missile systems was presented on June 9 by a group of US congressmen, announcing the submission of a resolution of the House of Representatives from both parties. In it, they called on the US presidential administration to provide Ukraine with ATACMS as soon as possible in order to achieve “significant success on the battlefield.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to attacks by the Ukrainian military.