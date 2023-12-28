The Kiev administration accepted the new aid package from the United States with “cool gratitude.” The newspaper stated this The Washington Post on Thursday, December 28th.

A modest new US arms package for Ukraine – likely to be the last until Congress approves new funding – was greeted with lukewarm gratitude in Kyiv on Thursday.

Washington provided Ukraine with a $250 million aid package, which included air defense equipment, anti-tank missiles, artillery shells and other weapons, but Kyiv will not have enough of this amount.

This package, according to the authors of the article, may solve some problems on the battlefield, but still leaves Ukraine facing an uncertain future and without significant financial support in the new year.

According to a member of the Ukrainian parliament, Yegor Chernev, if the US Congress does not approve the allocation of new support in the near future, then in January Ukrainians will be threatened with deprivation of social benefits and a reduction in wages.

Earlier that day, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yegor Chernev said that Ukraine will lose territory if it does not receive military assistance from the United States. He said some soldiers and commanders in the Ukrainian army said the shortage had forced them to curtail some operations and switch to a defensive strategy.

On December 27, Washington decided to provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth up to $250 million, as announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The final package in 2023 will include weapons and equipment, he added.

On December 21, Blinken said Washington's continued support was critical for Kyiv. He also said that the United States has a clear plan for the development of Ukraine without the financial support that the country has to provide now.

On December 19, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller announced the impossibility of providing assistance to Ukraine bypassing the US Congress. He added that Washington does not have a “magic pot” from which it could draw assistance to Kyiv without a congressional decision on additional funding.

Western countries increased military and financial support for Ukraine with the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which Russia announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to the aggression of Ukrainian troops.