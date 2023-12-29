The administration of President Joe Biden has been inspired by the idea of ​​using Russia's frozen assets in the West to finance Ukraine, but without the consent of Europe, the United States will not be able to implement it unilaterally. In addition, no more than 2% of the Russian Federation’s assets are on their territory, a columnist writes on December 28 The Washington Post (WP) Josh Rogin.

For more than a year, the US administration has resisted bipartisan efforts to pass legislation that would give President Biden the authority to seize Russian sovereign assets currently frozen in US banks and transfer them to Ukraine. In November, the House Foreign Affairs Committee voted on its version of the Restoring Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act, but that won't be a trigger.

Only about 2% of these funds are held within the United States, officials told the publication. Most of Russia's frozen assets are located in Belgium or Switzerland. And in Europe, especially in Berlin, there are doubts about whether this step is justified and complies with international law, and whether it could undermine confidence in the euro,” the author writes.

The Biden administration is focusing diplomatic efforts around the G7 and calling on those countries to find a path forward on the issue by the end of February.

“Administration officials told me that without European support the plan would not work. This is true. But passing the law would show that the United States is incredibly serious, perhaps prompting allies on the fence to comply. Moreover, the law will simply give Biden the authority to act,” Rogin notes.

He concludes by pointing out that the US measures may seem unprecedented, just like the situation in question. In addition, “without confiscated assets of the Russian Federation, Ukraine may lose the ability to survive as a functioning country,” the observer summarizes.

On November 28, the Financial Times newspaper, citing sources, stated that Germany, France, Italy and the European Union expressed doubts about the legality of the US idea to confiscate the frozen assets of the Russian Federation worth $300 billion. According to the newspaper, the United States put forward a proposal to working groups of the G7 countries to study ways to confiscate Russian assets under support from Great Britain, Japan and Canada.

On December 25, political scientist Pavel Ryzhevsky, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that the confiscation by the West of frozen Russian assets for further transfer to Kyiv is an anti-people policy. According to him, if we talk about the transfer of private Russian assets, this will create a serious precedent and undermine faith in the dollar around the world.

On December 21, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that if the EU confiscates Russian frozen assets, Russia will take symmetrical retaliatory measures. He noted that the country has enough frozen European assets in C accounts, including dividend obligations to counterparties from unfriendly countries.

Western countries have tightened sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened. Soon the European Union approved a decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank.