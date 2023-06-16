Ukraine was forced to launch a counteroffensive in order to show the West some results before the onset of winter. This was stated The Washington Post with reference to Ukrainian officials on June 15.

As journalists noted, Ukrainian officials warned Western allies that the counteroffensive would entail heavy loss of life and equipment. However, Kyiv needed to show results as soon as possible.

“The start of the attack could not be delayed. Kyiv wants to record major successes on the battlefield this summer and autumn, before the onset of a harsh winter, ”the material says.

On June 15, the Politico newspaper reported that Ukraine is urging Western allies not to push it into a hasty offensive because it could lead to costly setbacks that could affect the morale of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) and further support from the West.

Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia that the United States could be very disappointed in the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because the Ukrainian army is losing a huge amount of Western equipment, which is a shock for NATO countries.

On the same day, a former Pentagon adviser, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that the UAF had achieved nothing during the counteroffensive. According to McGregor, the “achievements” of the UAF offensive described in the Ukrainian reports are far from the combat zone, and therefore have no value.

