The DPRK last week tested short-range missiles. The newspaper reported about it on Tuesday, March 23, citing its sources. The Washington Post…

“North Korea launched several short-range missiles last week,” the newspaper said.

It is noted that these tests represent “the first direct challenge of the leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, to President Biden.”

The US authorities continue to work to prevent the escalation of tensions with the DPRK in connection with its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program. On March 13, Reuters, citing a source in the presidential administration, reported that for almost a month Washington had attempted “through various channels” to contact Pyongyang, but so far no response has been received.

On January 28, it became known that the US State Department intends to issue a grant of up to $ 4 million for a program to counter the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the development of the DPRK’s missile program.

On January 9, Kim Jong-un at the Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea announced that the country will continue to improve its nuclear weapons in order to forcedly contain hostile forces. In addition, he announced the completion of the development of a new nuclear submarine, “which is an example of modernization.”

In turn, White House spokesman Jen Psaki said on January 22 that Washington will continue to work to contain the DPRK. She noted that the United States is holding consultations with South Korea, Japan and allied states on the possibilities of pressure on North Korea.