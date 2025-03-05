Steve Wozniak, an engineer and co -founder of Apple with Steve Jobs, has criticized on Tuesday the emergence of the technological businessman Elon Musk in American politics after the arrival of President Donald Trump. “I don’t like what is happening”he said at the Talent Arena Congress in Barcelona.

“The skills needed for politics are very different from those needed to direct a technological company,” He has underlined the designer of Apple’s first computers. Wozniak has intervened before an audience of hundreds of people, many of them young developers who participate in an event parallel to the MWC (Mobile World Congress) that are celebrated these days in the Catalan capital.

The technological guru, one of the leading figures in the recent history of computing, has admitted that large companies come to knead so many resources that are inevitable that they have some political influence, but has criticized the misuse of that power. “It makes sense to direct a government as if it were a company, but in the case of Elon Musk I do not see that this is happening“He said.

Has also pointed out that in a company it is not useful “get rid of everything and start over”. “If you want to change things, you get in a specific aspect every time and try to make it more efficient,” he said. “When you carry a company you have to look for consensus, share and negotiate with the workers, and you do not say everyone to start over,” he added.

He also said that The big technological companies already “own” from a part of the life of its users to Through subscriptions, which prevent what people buy is their property, since they can revoke access.

Artificial intelligence

Asked about the progress of artificial intelligence (AI), Wozniak has pointed out that “it is a problem that, at least, we must keep in mind.” He has assured that There should be a regulation that forces AI To show the Internet source from which you have taken the information from any sentence that shows: “This would help to know if the information serves or not.”

Thus, he added that if people use AI for everything and do not question it “They lose the ability of critical thinking,” So you have asked for the information when receiving.

On the other hand, he has assured that Teleworking “is convenient and likes workers”but that it is the bosses who are against, since, in their words, they have more sense of control if the workers are in one place, and has advocated a hybrid solution.