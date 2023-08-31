The former number one after the long break takes a great victory in his second tennis life by beating the number 11 seed, his former rival. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff advance without problems. Azarenka eliminated by Chinese Zhu

Luigi Ansaloni

Caroline Wozniacki, what a comeback! The former world number one, takes the field after three years, takes the first at the US Open, a great victory of his second tennis life by beating Petra Kvitova, seeded number 11, an ancient rival a few years ago for the world throne . A great match between the two, finished 7-5 7-6 (5) for Wozniacki, who thus conquers the third round at the US Open, a tournament she has never won but where she reached the final twice (2009 and 2014) and where the American Brady is now on his way: not an impossible opponent. Many smiled the other day at the press conference when Caroline, very serious, said that she felt capable of beating anyone. Now maybe they'll take it more seriously.

the stars — Wozniacki aside, the women’s draw experienced a third day without too many jolts. Coco Gauff, number 6, 19 years old, got rid of another very young girl without too many problems, the phenomenal class of 2007 Mirra Andreeva, with a 6-3 6-2. Their rivalry may only be in its infancy, but right now there’s still too much difference between the 19-year-old American and the 16-year-old Russian. You will talk about it again, perhaps, in a few years.

iga goes — No problem even for world number one Iga Swiatek, winner in straight sets (6-3 6-4) over Daria Saville, who is never a trivial opponent. Rybakina takes advantage of the retirement of Ajla Tomljanovic, back from a very unfortunate year from a physical point of view: a year ago the Australian was the surprise of the tournament and the last career opponent of Serena Williams. Muchova and Bencic also did well. Go ahead, and well, the two Chinese Wang and Zhu, the latter winner in straight sets on a rather debilitated Azarenka. Two Italians will be on the field on Thursday, the only ones left, both in the afternoon: Trevisan challenges Voundrousova, seeded number 9, Lys is qualified for Bronzetti.