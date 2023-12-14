From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 14/12/2023 – 11:48

Wowtickets.com, a website and application for selling airline tickets, announced that it will begin operations in Brazil. The company was created in 2014 by British entrepreneur Dmitrijus Konovalovas and, since then, has shown interest in bringing the proposal to Brazil.

Currently, wowtickets.com is available in five countries, in addition to Brazil, and customers can book flights to any destination. According to the company, costs are relatively lower. The company has partnerships with more than 400 airlines, such as Etihad, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Lufthansa, among others.

Dmitrijus explains that wowtickets.com's proposal is to ensure that people do not need to browse different websites to find the ideal flight, as the platform already does this for the user.

In Brazil, the person in charge of the company is Milena Santos, Local Manager at wowtickets.com. She says that in the country, wowtickets.com wants to build a base of more than 2 million customers by December 2024 and, to this end, the platform is making investments, such as, for example, partnerships with influencers, an affiliate program, advertising on large media, among other actions.

In addition to the competitive price, wowtickets.com announces that it can offer Brazilian users exclusive flight connections with the world through a combination of non-partner airlines.